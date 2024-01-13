Slovakian Michal is fighting for his life in Bali: He got a dangerous disease! He is in danger of bleeding

#Slovakian #Michal #fighting #life #Bali #dangerous #disease #danger #bleeding

It should have been beautiful moments spent with the family, they turned into a fight for the most valuable thing… Insidious foreign diseases do not bypass even passionate travelers. One of them is Michal, who discovers the beauty of the world and exotic countries with his wife and two-year-old daughter.

However, the dangerous dengue fever crossed their plans in Indonesia and the whole family ended up in the hospital. Michal’s condition is serious, because his platelets have dropped rapidly and he may bleed. His love therefore asks good people for help. Michal worked hard for 10 years, but when his daughter was born, he decided that he and his wife Lucia would go on an almost 5-month trip around Asia.

Since last year, they have been getting to know its beauty and the wonderful places they visited, Lucia publishes on the social network. Everything seemed to be going smoothly until they were on the island of Gili Trawangan, which belongs to Bali. Their idyll was disrupted by an insidious viral disease known as dengue fever.

“Miško and I got a fever, Amálka is fine. That very day we were diagnosed with dengue fever, and two days later we were transferred to Lombok to Siloam Mataram Hospital, where we are now,” writes Lucia on Instagram, who is happy that at least they can all be together in the hospital.

However, he has a huge fear for his love. “After eight days, our situation changed. While my condition began to improve, Miško’s platelets in his blood dropped very significantly,” informs Lucia on Instagram, saying that the lowest value was on Tuesday.