Slow down poultry imports From France-Belgium After bird flu Outbreak in many areas

Royal Gazette website Published two announcements from the Department of Livestock Development: 1. Subject: Delaying the import or transit through the Kingdom of poultry or poultry carcasses from the Kingdom of Belgium 2024. 2. Subject: Delaying the import or transit through the Kingdom of poultry or Poultry carcasses from the French Republic

The details of the contents are stated to be the same. The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) has reported an “outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) type H5” in several areas of the Kingdom of Belgium and the French Republic. Such animal diseases can spread widely.

The main cause is the movement of sick animals or animals that are disease carriers or the carcasses of animals that are sick or dead due to epidemics of such animals to various localities.

and in order to prevent the spread of such animal diseases. This will affect poultry farming and the health of people in the country.

By virtue of the Animal Epidemics Act Director General of the Department of Livestock Development Therefore, the following announcement has been issued.

1. Delay the importation or transit through the Kingdom of poultry such as birds, chickens, ducks, geese, swans, semen for breeding. Eggs for breeding Including the said poultry carcasses of origin from Morbihan, Nord and Somme of the French Republic and of origin from the Kingdom of Belgium.

2. This announcement shall be effective for 9 days from the day following the announcement in the Royal Gazette onwards.