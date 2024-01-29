Slow metabolism, causes and remedies: infallible advice from nutritionists to start losing all the extra kilos

#Slow #metabolism #remedies #infallible #advice #nutritionists #start #losing #extra #kilos

Slow metabolism is one of the main reasons why we can’t lose weight: all the tips to speed it up!

Metabolic activity is the set of various processes through which our body is able to produce energy from the foods we have ingested. Obviously the metabolism of nutrients starts from the digestion of food, that is, the process through which the body breaks down what we eat to obtain proteins, vitamins and sugars, that is, everything from which our body is able to draw the energy necessary to carry out all its own functions.

Slow metabolism can be speeded up

The speed at which this process occurs determines the amount of energy our body has access to, that is, the quantity of energy that our body is able to produce in a given period of time.

How do you increase your metabolism?

People with a fast metabolism I’m able to burn lots of calories quickly with the aim of providing the muscles with all the energy they need to perform certain operations.

A balanced diet avoids the accumulation of fat

Athletes, needless to say, have an extremely fast metabolism because their muscles need to have a lot of energy available to perform certain performances. The sedentary people instead they have a slow metabolism because essentially their body doesn’t need much energy to sit all day!

People with a slow metabolism have a harder time losing weight because they burn very few calories over the course of a day and paradoxically they often feel tired and without energy, precisely because their body is not able to produce much of it, even if it has large reserves of fat available.

This means that To lose weight more easily you need to speed up your metabolism and, to do so, it is important follow an active lifestyle.

Do physical activity, even light, it is essential for speeding up the metabolism: the body will learn to satisfy the need to have calories available quickly and will adapt.

Don’t skip meals It’s another absolutely fundamental habit. The reason is that those who fast often have a very slow metabolism. The reason is that the body gets used to burning as little as possible because it knows that the little energy it has available will have to last until the next meal, which will be many, many hours later. To speed up the metabolism it is necessary eat several meals a day, but small and light so that we don’t feel burdened.

Drink enough and eat balanced meals it will serve to purify the organism and make only “clean” foods available to the body which are burned quickly and which do not increase adipose tissue. Eating very fatty and very sugary foods will increase the body fat reserve which, with an average slow metabolism, will be very difficult to burn.