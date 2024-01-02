Słupsk. Scania closes the factory in Słupsk, the last bus has been assembled

#Słupsk #Scania #closes #factory #Słupsk #bus #assembled

Scania Production Słupsk announced the assembly of the last bus. The Scania concern decided to close its factory in Pomerania. As announced, the Słupsk plant is to cease operations by the end of March 2024.

Scania Production Słupsk announced in a post on Facebook that “the last bus was assembled in December” at the factory in Słupsk. “It should be ready to go to the customer in January. It will be the 10,413th bus leaving the factory in Słupsk,” it was reported. The plant belongs to the Swedish concern Scania, which is owned by Volkswagen.

Scania closes the factory in Słupsk

At the end of May last year, Scania announced a change in its bus production strategy. “The new strategy will consist in gradually phasing out part of the production and closing the bus body factory in Słupsk, at Scania Production Słupsk SA, in the first quarter of 2024,” we read in the release.

The Swedish concern explained its decision by negative changes in the global market in the bus segment. “This translates into a decline in the number of orders for new buses and causes a permanent loss of profitability of this segment,” it was emphasized. It was also reported that the pace of market reconstruction after the COVID-19 pandemic “is insufficient”.

The factory in Słupsk was established in 1992, initially as a joint venture of Scania-Kapena SA. As at the end of May 2023, 847 employees were employed in the Słupsk factory.

As the company assured, all employees covered by the planned layoffs will receive the benefits due by law. “In addition to severance pay that goes beyond the legal obligation, the company is preparing support that includes, among others, career counseling, the possibility of training to change professional qualifications and other benefits,” it added. Scania, among others at the end of October, it organized a job fair in Słupsk.

Scania is not completely withdrawing from the Słupsk region. The decision to close does not cover the K-type chassis production plant in Kobylnica near Słupsk. At the end of May, 200 people were employed in this factory.

Main image source: meowKa / Shutterstock.com