Small banks are the ones that pay the most for term deposits

#Small #banks #pay #term #deposits

An expert from the ComparaJá platform highlights that despite the phenomenon he identifies in Portugal, this financial product continues to be a “great” investment tool for those who want to guarantee additional savings.

Term deposits are seen as a good investment and in Portugal it is the “less famous” banks that pay more for these products, which continue to be popular, despite low interest rates, which are lower than inflation (see piece on page 8 of this edition).

In an analysis by André Pedro, general director of ComparaJá, a platform online comparison and analysis of financial products and services, for JE, this expert considers that this savings tool continues to represent a “great” alternative: “Time deposits are a great investment tool for all those Portuguese who try their best generate some additional savings through your own income”, highlights this person. For the expert, it is easy to identify the factor that leads the Portuguese to opt for this financial product since “in addition to the return of capital being practically guaranteed, the most attractive factor of term deposits is related to the fact that the Most of the offers available on the market do not require a high initial investment amount”.

Content reserved for subscribers. To read the full version, access JE Reader here

Also Read:  Save up to 166 euros per year on your health insurance: 'Choose the 'sister' of a larger brand' | Money

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Politicians’ cheating of “double-taking” of funds: 31.5 billion yen in taxes, and sources of funds that were supposed to be prohibited. Still not satisfied, maybe it’s a slush fund: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web
Politicians’ cheating of “double-taking” of funds: 31.5 billion yen in taxes, and sources of funds that were supposed to be prohibited. Still not satisfied, maybe it’s a slush fund: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web
Posted on
Police used tear gas to disperse protesters demanding a repeat of the Serbian election in Belgrade
Police used tear gas to disperse protesters demanding a repeat of the Serbian election in Belgrade
Posted on
Few windows in the house? You can create an additional one like this and it is truly spectacular
Few windows in the house? You can create an additional one like this and it is truly spectacular
Posted on
The Exynos processor remains in the Samsung Galaxy A55
The Exynos processor remains in the Samsung Galaxy A55
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News