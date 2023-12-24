Small banks are the ones that pay the most for term deposits

#Small #banks #pay #term #deposits

An expert from the ComparaJá platform highlights that despite the phenomenon he identifies in Portugal, this financial product continues to be a “great” investment tool for those who want to guarantee additional savings.

Term deposits are seen as a good investment and in Portugal it is the “less famous” banks that pay more for these products, which continue to be popular, despite low interest rates, which are lower than inflation (see piece on page 8 of this edition).

In an analysis by André Pedro, general director of ComparaJá, a platform online comparison and analysis of financial products and services, for JE, this expert considers that this savings tool continues to represent a “great” alternative: “Time deposits are a great investment tool for all those Portuguese who try their best generate some additional savings through your own income”, highlights this person. For the expert, it is easy to identify the factor that leads the Portuguese to opt for this financial product since “in addition to the return of capital being practically guaranteed, the most attractive factor of term deposits is related to the fact that the Most of the offers available on the market do not require a high initial investment amount”.

