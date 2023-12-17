#Small #banks #interest #rate #grab #customers #careful #leave #wealth #bank

My boss, Mr. Feng, sent me a WhatsApp message to let me know that he had just made a regular investment of HK$60 million a year in a small and medium-sized Hong Kong-funded bank, with an interest rate of 6.1%.

I was so scared that I hurriedly told him, if you have 6 billion silver, put 60 million in a small and medium-sized Hong Kong-funded bank, and earn 6.1% interest on it, I don’t think there is a problem. But if you have a total net worth of 60 million, then you should not do this, because the Hong Kong government, only for banks, will give you back 500,000 at most after providing the bank.

So I told him that if you have a total net worth of 60 million, you should allocate your fixed deposits to 20 banks, or preferably 100 banks. But in Hong Kong, if you count on your fingers and toes, there are not even 100 banks. Banks, since you have retired, it is better to go to all the banks in Hong Kong and split the 60 million yuan into regular installments than to put all your wealth and all your eggs in a single bank and get an interest rate of 6.1%. When I arrived at my home, I slept restlessly and unhappy.

I know that Mr. Feng, an old man, immediately called me after receiving my Whatsapp, saying that he would be a regular small and medium-sized Hong Kong-funded bank. What are you afraid of? If you are afraid of objects, why should you be afraid of me?”

After I listened, I talked about last time, you and your wife wanted to buy 30 million Evergrande bonds. You talked about Evergrande bonds, which are invincible and undefeated. They pay an annual dividend of more than ten percent in interest. It is better to eat hard than to do it yourself. Real estate Developer, tell me to buy it quickly.

I said at that time, “What my mother said is that profit will never return. My mother taught me, and I will definitely follow my mother’s teachings. Don’t be greedy for cheap. I am lucky for you and your wife. Finally, I will offer incense to my ancestors and ask my ancestors by tossing coins. Your ancestors told you not to buy Evergrande bonds, so you escaped the disaster of losing money. This time, you deposited in small and medium-sized banks. Have you offered incense to ask your ancestors? It’s not that you saved your hard-earned money for decades and gave it to Evergrande Real Estate, covering it up in its territory. Next, it will never see the light of day. More than two years ago, you and your wife asked me to cooperate and asked me to buy a one-sided shop in Xihuan. I said at the time that the environment was not good and you must not buy it. Please give me some time. I complained on the phone that the good deal was for Zhongyuan to check out, and Zhongyuan bought it for my own use. If Zhongyuan said it was good, Zhongyuan was good at it, but I missed everything. I will look at the past today, did I make any mistakes?”

A senior bald guy from K100 network told me that there was something wrong with a certain bank and told me to withdraw money quickly. I immediately said, “This bank is owned by the state of a certain country, so don’t worry. The economic environment in the world is bad now. If some computers in the bank have problems, the whole world will be shocked. This state-owned bank is 90% fine. I The money and assets, all of them, are placed in various national banks.”

The bald boy hurriedly said, “I heard that the National Bank limits the amount of withdrawals. Let me say it louder. Banks are in the business of confidence. If every depositor goes to the bank and withdraws his or her money, any bank in the world will All banks collect deposits and 80% lend money. If every depositor is afraid that the bank will enforce the law and everyone goes to the bank to withdraw their deposits, even if there is no problem with the bank, any bank with any background will close its doors and close the bank. So my The current account is in this national bank, and this state-owned bank restricts who can withdraw money and how much money can be withdrawn, which is definitely a good thing, but it will never be held. Furthermore, if I need it, I can discuss it with the bank and do normal business. There will be no restrictions. The National Bank’s restrictions are to prevent color riots in society. To prevent foreign governments and agents from playing tricks, creating economic panic, despising the government, destroying society, and burning communities. This will cause our country to be torn apart and trapped in In the sea of ​​fire, the descendants of Yan and Huang will fall into purgatory again.”

Therefore, the period of struggle between American imperialism, a capitalist ideology and a social country with Chairman Xi’s characteristics, should be extremely long. It will be difficult for anyone to tell who will win and who will lose. Only constant quarrels and constant struggles will redefine the East and the West. cold war. Fortunately, the Cold War has not yet affected the exchanges between people from the East and the West, but it has affected the economy and some cultural exchanges, and the damage has been irreparable.

As a common people, we must be steadfast in our patriotism and hold on to every penny we have earned with our hard work. The United States has been hegemonic for nearly 80 years. In order to maintain its first place, it can use any dirty, vicious, or conspiratorial qualities. Although President Xi gave a high-profile speech in San Francisco, the United States, we do not bet on the United States losing. Not to mention competing with the United States for first place, but the only two democratic and Republican parties in the United States, politicians such as Biden and Trump, in order to incite voters and heat up the election, must elect the president, for votes and for those who follow him, 23 The shoe-shining boys who are popular in the country will not leave the team, but will continue to use vicious tricks to suppress them. They even performed in the spotlight of the world’s cameras to attack China, making the wolves and dogs who follow them surrender to the super hegemony of the US empire and show off the muscle power of the United States. They will continue to create and promote the China threat theory in a high-profile manner, and use color revolutions to unleash division on China, our motherland.

They even said that capitalist Western democracy is better than socialism and must surpass socialism. They have used all kinds of black materials, black names and black slogans to instill into our yellow skin and yellow Chinese bodies, making the inner essence of the traitor’s body white. , making the traitor truly become an albino person with yellow skin and body.

Furthermore, the U.S. empire claims to be the world’s policeman. Today, it uses the traitorous media to exaggerate young people. If the military struggle fails, the cultural attacks will continue. What is the heritage of the world’s economic center, it has even ordered the gatekeepers of second- and third-rate countries to unleash destruction. The Hong Kong security elements in our country think that they are still the heavenly masters of Hong Kong. It is true that the mouth of a white dog cannot grow ivory.

During this period, we Hong Kong people must preserve our capital, be firmer, and follow the footsteps of the motherland. We must not allow yellow and albino people to continue to create vicious rumors and influence our decisions. They continue to divide us and use atmospheric radio websites to They spread false lies and tried every means to kill us. They still have many relatives, friends and family in Hong Kong, but they are selfish and covet money from foreign countries and ignore their relatives and friends, which is the true nature of yellow albino people.

Around 2000, boss Jimmy Lai asked me to go to Taiwan to develop a banking company. Publishing the newly founded Next Weekly for his Next Media. I got to know many old friends through this. One of them, in the early 2000s, went to work as a manager in Hon Hai, which produces Apple mobile phones in mainland China. To the mainland via Hong Kong. When he arrived in Hong Kong, as an old friend of Hong Kong locals, I invited him to eat Cantonese cuisine at the Jockey Club Triumph Hall.

I asked a stupid question when I was just a layperson. I asked my old friend from Taiwan, “If you want to go to the mainland to work as a manager, is there any need to recruit some public security police officers and build relationships and become friends?” How did you know that my old friend from Taiwan, Daddy? He yelled at me, “I don’t sell drugs, and I don’t commit crimes. I need to be surprised or scared, and I want to make friends with the public security police.” Today, this old friend who I haven’t seen in more than ten years is still rumored to be , working at Hon Hai in mainland China, he would not be surprised if anyone knocked on the door in the middle of the night, because he has never committed a crime. At most, he may park illegally, so he should have.

Recently, my maternal grandfather, who was in Toronto, Canada, returned to Hong Kong for vacation to escape the cold and visit relatives. After getting off the plane, I boarded my plane and ignored myself. I was 6 feet tall and was stuck in the economy position. I waited at Cali Airport for 16 hours. It lasted more than 20 hours. I didn’t look tired, so I asked, “My idol back then.” , the singer Zu Zunnia was taken back to the mainland by the mainland police, and he turned black instead of red…” I asked him: “You know, you, the singer Mr. Zu Zun, were taken by the police Then I returned to the mainland and found the ancestral singers again. They were no longer popular but became black.” My grandfather answered me, “In our Chinatown, all the Chinese people speak 㗎拉.”

I replied: “Grandfather, these are just rumors. My grandfather and I spent every day in the basement of the Miramar Hotel, in the Dragon Bath Sauna Company, sweating every day, and soaking in the ice pool every day. I don’t know how many times we had it. Hong Kong I have never heard of him returning to China, but he, Xie Laosi, Hu Feng and Zeng Jiang Si, who just passed away in the plague quarantine hotel, continue to travel around the world. This world-famous travel program is a must-see for me, Xiaoqiang.㗎.”

Before my maternal father immigrated, although he was the general manager of a major foreign-owned electrical appliances company, when he went to Toronto, he had to work in the basement of his home, doing electrical appliance repairs in Chinatown. So he has endless cell phones, vacuum cleaners, and electrical appliances. Since they were discarded on the street, he took them back home to repair them, and all the electrical products that came into his hands were rejuvenated. When he went to Toronto, he socialized with his friends, and they were all there. He looked at the sky in Toronto, watched the sky in Hong Kong, and talked about the romantic past and the past.

He is a general manager who is proficient in electrical appliances and good at managing and educating employees. It was an old employee whom he had educated and promoted who left the company, went out to start a business and became prosperous, and immigrated with his father’s family. The old employees just sold orders and cashed out, went to work in Toronto, and retired in Toronto with a sigh of relief. Although my maternal grandfather was a Chinese boss of a large foreign-funded company, there were not many laborers at that time, and his savings were limited, so he had to work in a dungeon day and night as an outsourced electrical repair worker to raise his two children and hate his daughter to death. . Coupled with the fact that life was difficult, and I was stuck in the dungeon and Chinatown at home, I lost my perspective on the world. My brain slowly started to believe what people told me, and my heart gradually became blind. I thought that China was so miserable and that all the Communist Party members were being arrested. There is no distinction between good and bad, between loyal and traitorous, and there is no law. Therefore, the logical thinking of my grandfather and the Chinese people in Chinatown were still stuck in the old days of the civil war between the Kuomintang and the Communist Party.

For no apparent reason, a friend from Chinatown was talking to him over a cup of tea and a barbecued pork bun. The popular singer Zu Zunnia was taken back to Shenzhen by the domestic police. He was so nervous that he asked me fiercely, “What’s the point?” Brother Xie Zu is fine, and I haven’t heard of him returning to China to hold a concert.” In the past, Lin Rongji and others opened a bookstore specializing in big talk magazines and big talk books, and wrote tall tales, telling that he was under the leader’s bed, eavesdropping on the leader, and doing They think that Hong Kong is still under British rule and they can be unscrupulous and tell lies to deceive the ignorant compatriots in the country. They use Lin Rongji’s bookstore to make great use of leaders, make lies, badmouth the country, badmouth the Communist Party, and badmouth the country. Domestic leaders use their cultural spiel to make a fortune.

Talking about badmouthing China, badmouthing the Communist Party, and badmouthing leaders. I have to talk about my favorite German car group, Volkswagen, Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi. They announced that after years of overt and covert investigations by a third party, they have made a conclusion and certified that they have confirmed that the Chinese Communist Party government has not acted in a new way or is mean in any way. Force, new force on the Uyghur people, forced labor. We believe in Dazhong Fushi or Ms. Zhou Ting who jumped bail and absconded. Who is talking humanly and who is talking nonsense?

Zhou Ting accepted an interview with Japanese media to speak ill of Hong Kong

This Miss Zhou has spent countless efforts of the National Security Department of the police. The national security personnel have devoted their efforts to Miss Zhou, drop by drop, hoping that she will change her ways. However, Ms. Zhou did not return to Hong Kong to renew the guarantee procedures. Instead, she complained that she was taken to Shenzhen. One of the itineraries was to visit the Shenzhen Public Security Bureau’s “anti-riot equipment rack.” I immediately thought, looking at the riot squad equipment, in the police academy, all the children moved around to play on the open day, what’s the problem, what’s scary about it? The equipment of the riot squad is used to protect people’s lives and property. If I take you to see nuclear warheads, tools that kill countless people, or take you to the execution ground and see the live shooting of murderers, it will be more terrifying and shocking. Li Zai.

The national security personnel, working hard and hard, hope that Miss Zhou will have a future life. In order to change Miss Zhou’s evil, return to kindness and beauty, make Zhou Ting return to her truth, make Zhou Ting return to good, make Zhou Ting beautiful, achieve truth, goodness and beauty, and return to simplicity. It is unpretentious and will not be used by Western politicians. Unfortunately, Ms. Zhou thought that she had succeeded in disguising herself, that she had acted and deceived the world, and that she could reach the state where she could do whatever she wanted. In fact, she had only deceived herself and the whole Hong Kong people’s hope for her reformation. Her refusal to return and her escape only made her panic every day. When the door opened in the middle of the night, could her heart be at ease and her life calm?

What I’m most worried about today are Miss Zhou’s comrades. Because of you, they pretended to be stupid and changed their ways this time, so that they could have been forgiven, tolerated, and given time to forget. But because of you, you hit people’s memories, hit people, remember you, destroyed parliament, disrupted the political chief, bombed the police dormitory with petrol bombs, burned the community, burned the school palace, killed the cleaning workers, so today, your comrades and friends Seniors, we are more anxious than you, because every time the doorbell rings, every time the insurance renewal expires, your soul flies away, heaven is approaching, you have done something wrong or committed a crime, you must pay for it.