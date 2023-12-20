Small entrepreneurs will come under the microscope of the tax office. The tax office will check every company Electronic invoices, National e-Invoice System, KSeF

#Small #entrepreneurs #microscope #tax #office #tax #office #check #company #Electronic #invoices #National #eInvoice #System #KSeF

New regulations on issuing financial documents, introduced by the National e-Invoicing System (KSeF), are revolutionizing these processes not only in large companies. Small enterprises also face challenges related to the digitization of document circulation and adapting to new regulations.

Small companies, lots of documents

According to Info Monitor, a Polish economic information office, sole proprietorship entrepreneurs (JDG) issue on average from a few to a dozen or so invoices per month. However, there are sectors such as transport, services and the construction industry where these values ​​are much higher, regardless of the size of the company itself. The introduction of KSeF may require investment, especially for companies generating a lot of invoices – all documents will have to be issued in digital form.

Manually entering documents into the system would be time-consuming and expensive (the entrepreneur would also have to pay for the working time of the person responsible for this). Issuing paper invoices will also be unprofitable in most cases, because each document will have to have its own electronic version. Failure to comply with the new requirements may result in financial penalties. However, there are also long-term benefits from digitization: savings related to reducing the use of paper for printing documents, minimizing payment backlogs and space needed to store physical documents.

– When there are many documents, after the introduction of the obligation to use KSeF, entering them manually into the system will be virtually impossible – points out Tomasz Spłuszka from OpenText. – Large enterprises that already use digital documents will adapt to these changes more easily. Smaller ones will have to look for solutions that will allow them to fulfill their obligations related to KSeF without additional time and work. Entrepreneurs should now consider using a special platform for issuing invoices, which will be integrated with the system of the Ministry of Finance. This may require modifications to the company’s resource management system (ERP), says Spłuszka.

How much do paper invoices really cost?

KSeF will not only accelerate the digital transformation of Polish companies, but will also create a more friendly business model – the so-called paperless. It will have a significant impact on the environment by eliminating billions of sheets of paper used to print documents. The KSeF system provides for issuing up to 20 million invoices a day, which translates into 100 million documents in a five-day working week. Printing such a large number of paper documents requires cutting down 119,750 trees and uses the energy needed to heat 1,396 homes for a year. It also produces as much CO2 as 8,160 cars in a year. The water needed to print these invoices can fill 162 Olympic swimming pools.

E-invoices as a motivation to digitize smaller companies

The introduction of KSeF will change not only the invoicing process. It is also an incentive for companies to digitize faster and rebuild internal processes. Especially in the case of smaller companies, switching to the digital circulation of financial (and other) documents can significantly impact the speed of work and increase operational efficiency, and therefore also competitiveness.

– Digitization reduces the risk of errors, enables more accurate communication within the company and process automation. It also improves the flow of information, especially in the context of remote and hybrid work. Entrepreneurs, regardless of the size of the company, should invest now in appropriate solutions for data digitization and management in order to adapt to the new reality of e-invoicing without any disruptions, says Tomasz Spłuszka. ([email protected]) fot.jm