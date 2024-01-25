Small upgrade with big memory: Radeon RX 7600 XT released

#Small #upgrade #big #memory #Radeon #released

The Radeon RX 7600 XT is equipped with a fully active core Navi 33 as well as the Radeon RX 7600. However, the clock frequency is different, the ceiling of which has increased by 130 MHz (~5%) and the game boost by 220 MHz (~10%). Memory capacity increased from 8 to 16 GB. A higher clock frequency and twice the memory capacity mean an increase in TDP to 190 watts.

Radeon

RX 7600Radeon

RX 7600XTRadeon

RX 7700XTRadeon

RX 7800XTRadeon

RX 7900GREGPUNavi 33

13.3 mld. tr.Navi 32

28.1 mld. tr.Navi 31

57.7 billion sq. Area 204 mm²311 mm²

200+3×37348 mm²

200+4×37448 mm²

300+4×37 mm²Manufacturer proc.6nm TSMC5nm + 6nm TSMC5nm + 6nm TSMCArchitekt.RDNA 3base

game

max1720 MHz

2250 MHz

2625 MHz1720 MHz

2470 MHz

2755 MHz1700 MHz

2171 MHz

2544 MHz1295 MHz

2124 MHz

2430 MHz1270 MHz

1880 MHz

2245 MHzSPs2048345638405120TMUs128216240320ROPs649696192?FP32

TFLOPS21,522,6353746FP16

TFLOPS4345,2707592Paměti8 GB

128bit

GDDR616 GB

128bit

GDDR612 GB

192bit

GDDR616 GB

256bit

GDDR616 GB

256bit

GDDR6Takt pam.18 GHz18 GHz19,5 GHz18 GHzDat. prop.288 GB/s432 GB/s624 GB/s576 GB/s∞$32 MB48 MB64 MB64 MB

2,89 TB/s?TDP / TBP165W190W245W263W260WNapájení8pin8+8pin8+8pin8+8pinVýstupyHDMI 2.1

2× DP 2.1a (54 Gb/s)HDMI 2.1

2× DP 2.1a (54 Gb/s)HDMI 2.1

2× DP 2.1a (54 Gb/s)

USB-CTrueAudioNextFreeSyncRozhraníPCIe 4 ×8PCIe 4 ×16PCIe 4 ×16APIDirectX 12U

VulkanRelease 25. 5. 202324. 1. 20246. 9. 20236. 9. 202328. 7. 2023 price$269$329$449$499$649

The results of the first reviews were not surprising, they basically had nothing to say:

Average gaming performance at 1080p (ComputerBase)

At 1080p, the card averages a 9% performance shift. In some games less, in some more.

(ComputerBase)

Forza Motorsport, where there was an average 17% increase in FPS and 21% in minimums, can be mentioned among the more significant shifts. An even higher shift occurred in The Last of Us Part I: +40% average, +56% minimum. The extreme is Ratchet & Clank with 74% shift in average and 128% in minimums. It should be added that in Hogwarts Legacy (which is included in the average of the tests), but also in Forspoken, with 8GB of memory, the image quality will decrease instead of the lack being manifested by a drop in FPS. Performance in these games cannot be considered comparable when comparing cards with different memory capacities.

(ComputerBase)

The increasing number of games, where 8 GB is no longer enough even for 1080p, sends clear signals that users buying hardware for long-term use should prefer cards with a higher capacity than 8 GB (although it does not necessarily have to be 16 GB models).

Ratio of power per watt at maximum and limited FPS (ComputerBase)

The situation in terms of energy is rather strange. While at unlimited FPS, the Radeon RX 7600 XT achieves lower energy efficiency than the original Radeon RX 7600, as expected, at the FPS limit (here specifically set to 144) the situation is the opposite and the new model achieves higher efficiency than the original model.

Price / performance ratio (ComputerBase)

At the time of writing this text, the Radeon RX 7600 XT is not yet available in Czech stores, so it is not possible to assess the real price in crowns. If we compare the recommended European price of €359 with the current German prices, the price / performance ratio is slightly worse than for 8GB cards, which is usual for models with higher memory capacity. In the short term, the key will be the comparison with the Radeon RX 6700 XT – however, it is quickly disappearing from the offers and the cheapest units available in stock cost around CZK 10,000. However, this product will most likely disappear completely within a few weeks, and the comparison with the Radeon RX 7700 XT (12GB), which is already in the price range below CZK 12,000, will be more significant. For similar amounts, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is also available, but it is significantly slower (compared to the new Radeon, it is 15% more powerful, while the Radeon RX 7700 XT is 35% faster compared to it).