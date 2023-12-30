Smallest frog with fangs discovered in Indonesia

#Smallest #frog #fangs #discovered #Indonesia

Many frog species have to make do without teeth, but a frog has now been discovered on an Indonesian island that still has teeth and is also relatively small.

You may think that frogs with teeth look scary. However, the opposite is true: frog teeth are often very small and barely visible. Many frog species have no teeth left after several evolutions, but this certainly does not apply to all frog species. This is once again evident from a new study published in the magazine PLoS ONEin which scientists present a tiny species of frog with teeth that they recently discovered on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

Canines

In most frog species with teeth, these teeth are only located at the top of the mouth. The special thing about the tiny frog species now discovered on Sulawesi is that it has two teeth at the bottom of its mouth. Scientist Jeff Frederick contributed to the study. He says: “This new species is tiny compared to other frog species with teeth. The frog is about the size of a quarter, while other species with canines are often gigantic and can easily weigh almost a kilo.”

Frogs with teeth

Not much is known about frog teeth yet. However, research has been done in the past into the evolution of frog teeth, which shows that frogs have lost their teeth more than twenty times in total. However, we now also see that not all frog species have said goodbye to their teeth. Having frog teeth makes a difference in eating habits. For example, frogs with teeth often use their teeth to hold their prey, while frogs without teeth have developed a strong tongue with which they can catch their prey. Would you like to read more about frog teeth? Then take a look here.

Mysterious nests

The frogs with canines discovered on Sulawesi have the scientific name Limnonectes phyllofolia got. Funnily enough, the researchers first discovered the frogs’ nests on leaves and only later the frogs themselves. “When we look for frogs, we normally scan the edges of rivers or wade through streams to see them directly in the water,” Frederick explains. “After monitoring nests several times, we finally found nests with frogs on them.” What makes it all even more special is the fact that all the nesting frogs turned out to be male. “Male nesting behavior is not completely unusual for frogs, but it is quite unusual.” Because the frogs sit directly on the eggs, they can ensure that the eggs remain moist and clean.

As mentioned earlier, the new frog species was found on Sulawesi, an Indonesian island. “Sulawesi is a gigantic island,” Frederick explains. “There is a large network of mountains, volcanoes, rainforests and forests. This diversity of different habitats means an unprecedented richness of biodiversity. It is therefore fascinating that we discover new and different methods of reproduction during every expedition.” According to the scientist, the discovery of the new frog species once again emphasizes the importance of maintaining this type of diverse habitats. “Many animals that live in areas like Sulawesi are quite unique. Discovering these types of frog species therefore helps to draw more attention to protecting these types of areas.”