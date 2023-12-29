Smallpox vaccine offers great protection against Mpox for people with HIV

#Smallpox #vaccine #offers #great #protection #Mpox #people #HIV

Researchers from the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) and the Hospital del Mar Research Institute have shown in a study that intradermal vaccination with the JYNNEOS smallpox vaccine is the “best” option to protect people with HIV from contracting the monkeypox virus, the university reports in a statement this Wednesday.

The J Magazineournal of Medical Virology has published the results of the work in which they determine that those people with a low level of CD4 T cells, a type of white blood cell «essential to adequately combat new infections», they need a booster dose 28 days after the first dose to compensate for their immunosuppressed state.

The activity of T cells, which are responsible for the response against pathogens, homeostasis and memory of the immune system, of HIV-1-infected individuals, whose viral load was controlled by antiretroviral therapy, increased after vaccination with the vaccine against JYNNEOS smallpox, while the response of their T cells was equivalent to that of healthy control individuals.

Among people living with a HIV infection, There is a risk group of immunologically non-responders (called INR) who control their viral load with antiretroviral therapy, but only partially recover their viral count. CD4 T lymphocytes.

These INRs may require a booster dose 28 days after the first vaccination to generate an efficient T cell response and be protected against monkeypox.

These findings “underscore the importance” of conducting specific studies on the immune response of people with HIV, especially those who have a lower number of CD4 white blood cells.

Why get vaccinated?

The smallpox and monkeypox vaccine (JYNNEOS) can help protect against smallpox, monkeypox, and other diseases caused by Orthopoxviruses, including vaccinia virus.

Smallpox is a very serious disease caused by the smallpox virus. Some people are still at risk of exposure to the virus that causes smallpox, such as those who work in emergency preparedness and some laboratory workers. The virus can be transmitted from person to person, and causes symptoms including fever and rash. Many people who had smallpox in the past recovered, but about 3 in 10 people with the disease died.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that produces symptoms similar to those of smallpox, but milder. However, monkeypox can cause death. monkeypox is an emerging infection in Africa, and outbreaks of imported cases of monkeypox sometimes occur in other countries, including the United States.

Vaccinia virus can cause illness when a person is exposed to another person who is infected (eg, by exposure to someone recently vaccinated with ACAM2000, another type of smallpox vaccine) or to an infected animal. People who work with vaccinia virus in a laboratory can be accidentally exposed to the virus and, if infected, can become ill. However, most vaccinia virus infections resolve on their own without treatment.

Some figures

Of the 6,885 cases with information, 265 (3.9%) were hospitalized, 260 between May 5 and November 21, 2022 and five between August 13 and September 17, 2023. The distribution by autonomous community is the following: 86 of the cases reported by Madrid, 53 by Catalonia, 32 by the Valencian Community, 25 by Andalusia, 13 by the Basque Country, 13 by Galicia, 7 by Aragon, 7 by Asturias, 7 by the Balearic Islands, 4 by the Canary Islands , 4 for Castilla y León, 4 for Murcia, 3 for Castilla La Mancha, 3 for Cantabria, 2 for Extremadura and 2 for Navarra. Of the 265 hospitalized cases, the median number of days of hospital admission was 5 days (IQR: 3-7) although the discharge date for 30 cases is unknown at the moment. The median age of hospitalized cases was 36 years (IQR: 30-43), the majority were men (259 cases) and six cases were women. Six cases in men were hospitalized in the ICU (in one of them the ICU admission was not related to monkeypox).

Of these cases, one had a diagnosis of mild myocarditis with two days of observation in the ICU, three cases with a diagnosis of meningoencephalitis, one case with various complications derived from a disseminated mpox (previously called monkeypox) infection and one person with other pathologies and infection. concomitant with mpox. Two of the cases with a diagnosis of meningoencephalitis and the patient with disseminated mpox infection died. The case with other pathologies and concomitant infection with mpox has also died.