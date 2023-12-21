Smart #1, the Pro and Pulse versions arrive in Italy. Prices

#Smart #Pro #Pulse #versions #arrive #Italy #Prices

The range of the Smart #1 in Italy is enriched with the arrival of the already announced ones Pro and Pulse versions which can be ordered in dealerships or online. Let’s go into more detail.

Smart #1 Pro is the new “entry level” version of the electric. The engine continues to offer an output of 200 kW (272 hp). Therefore, maximum speed of 180 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds. However, to power the engine we find a smaller one 49 kWh battery equipped with LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) type cells. The range reaches 310 km according to the WLTP cycle.

The battery can be recharged in direct current up to a power of 130 kW (10-80% in 30 minutes), in alternating current, however, up to 7.4 kW. However, the standard equipment is rich. We find, among other things, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, multifunction steering wheel, 64-color ambient lighting, longitudinally adjustable rear seat and several ADAS systems including autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane change assistant , door opening warning, Smart Pilot and more.

How much does the new Smart #1 Pro cost in Italy? Off we go from 37,548 eurosfrom which it is possible to deduct up to 5,000 euros of state incentives with scrapping.

Smart #1 Pulse, on the other hand, is positioned exactly between the Premium and the sportier Brabus. We find a double electric motor (all-wheel drive) capable of offering a total power of 315 kW (428 HP) which allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. The 66 kWh battery allows a WLTP range of 400 km and can be recharged in direct current up to a power of 150 kW (in alternating current up to 22 kW). The price? 46.618 euro.