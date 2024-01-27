Smart, images of the new SUV have been leaked: it looks like a Jeep

#Smart #images #SUV #leaked #Jeep

SUVs are set to dominate the scene in the future of four wheels, and now a truly crazy model emerges. Here is the new Smart.

Today we will tell you about one of the most interesting innovations that will be offered by the car market in the coming years. We are referring to the Smart SUV, which should be called #4. Nowadays, when the crisis is spreading in the automotive sector, crossovers seem to be the lifeline of the various brands, and even those who had never produced one have decided to change pace and try this new experience. Smart crazy model – Derapate.it

Just think that even brands like la Ferrarithe Lamborghini and the Maserati they decided to convert to SUVs, and it must be said that based on the sales data, they did very well to do so. SUVs are loved for the great comforts they providebut also and above all for their robustness, which is certainly capable of making a big difference in this area.

In the next lines, we will move on to the analysis of the first photos of the Smart SUV, and it was really difficult to predict the arrival of a similar model from this brand. In fact, the secret of the house owned by the Mercedes it had always been to make cars of very small dimensions, suitable for large cities, but it is clear how times are changing and there is a need to adapt in order not to lose too much ground from rivals.

Smart, this is what the new SUV will look like

The first images of the home SUV Smart came from China, with the name should be #4, keeping faith with the tradition of past models. As you can see from the shot posted here, very little can be understood, since the camouflage is too evident to allow us to get a clear idea of ​​its appearance. Smart SUV on display – Derapate.it

Furthermore, according to what emerges, it will be the third major innovation that will be produced in 2024 by the home-owned brand Mercedes, which intends to heavily renew its range. Also, rumors are that #4 will begin its activity in China, where it will be put on sale by the end of the year that has just begunso in several months.

As can also be seen from this image, the camouflages are quite evident, and make us understand that this is still a model in the very early stages of development, and that it will gradually reveal its essence. The dimensions are significantly larger than the #1, and it goes without saying that it is an electric carwhich should not make a version with a combustion engine available to customers.

It seems that one of its strong points will be in autonomy, since the new Smart #4 should be able to travel 700 km between charges. At this point, it could really take a bite out of its rivals, thanks to an 800 Volt architecture that also promises fast charging. Soon we will have new details on the new model of the German brand, which wants to amaze customers.