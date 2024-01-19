“Smart Organic” opens its new organic food factory for 16 million BGN in April

#Smart #Organic #opens #organic #food #factory #million #BGN #April

The topic in brief

The “Smart Organic” plant will be operational in April and will have a capacity for products worth BGN 300 million per year

The investment in the production capacity is BGN 16 million.

The company founded by Yani Dragov will go to the main stock market to seek financing of BGN 20 million for another factory.

The first and largest Bulgarian producer of biodesserts and other organic foods “Smart organic” will soon have a new production address. The company factory under construction near Sofia will enable the company’s turnover to jump from the current BGN 80 million per year to around BGN 300 million. The plan for this year also includes raising funds on the stock market to be directed to more production facilities.

Yani Dragov, creator and majority owner of “Smart organic”: In the German-speaking market (DACH), our sales marked a nearly 100% jump last year.

The new investment

At the beginning of April, “Smart Organic”, known for the Roobar, Kookie Cat, Dragon Superfoods, Bett’r and “Bio Klasa” brands, will open its organic food plant in the “Bojurishte” Industrial Zone near Sofia. The investment in the building, technologies and machines is about BGN 16 million, and the number of employees will be about 30, Yani Dragov, the company’s founder and majority owner, told “Capital”.

The land in Bozhurishte is 12,000 square meters, for which “Smart Organic” paid about BGN 1.3 million to the National Company “Industrial Zones”, explained Yani Dragov. The new production and warehouse premises are on 6,000 sq.m of built-up area. The building will house two workshops for the production of chocolate products, tahini and raw bars, with which the company will significantly increase its capacity.