Smart scanning is installed at the Port of Toamasina

Ernest Lainkana Zafivanona, director general of customs, envisages significant progress for exports and imports.

Particularly innovative. This is what the inauguration of Smart scanning at the container terminal of the Port of Toamasina will allow, this January 26, to celebrate International Customs Day. The announcement was made yesterday at his office in Antaninarenina by Ernest Lainkana Zafivanona, Director General of Customs. “It took us three years to put it together. From plan design to construction. But it was worth it. When we know that now 98% of import-export goods will be cleared through customs within three hours. This will allow exporters to make their production more profitable and importers to benefit from a reduction in costs in port operations. Which should have positive repercussions for the national economy,” argued the Director General of Customs.

The future looks bright thanks to this machine of the future which will save time for all stakeholders. “Previously, containers spent an average of thirty hours in front of the scanner. New technologies using Artificial Intelligence will put an end to this administrative slowness,” underlines the customs director.

Strict monitoring

For Ernest Lainkana Zafivanona, “the four-axis strategic plan and the thirty-one customs modernization programs are coming to fruition with the support and backing of donors and technical and financial partners. Malagasy customs has benefited from the support of at least twenty of these entities. Not to mention the sharing of skills and experiences through exchanges between the two parties.” The theme chosen for this celebration attests to this.

“For a customs mobilizing its historical and new partners around clear objectives”.

By the end of this year, 75% of the thirty-one modernization programs will be completed. This achievement rate is today at 53%.

These changes, according to the Director General of Customs, will dictate new procedures at airports. “Monitoring will be stricter and controls tighter for air freight shipments. The currently popular e-commerce also calls for greater vigilance in customs control systems. This allowed us to detect around fifty infringements on gemstones last year. The customs surveillance service has been transformed into management for better efficiency of actions.”

The use of drones for certain territorial air control operations would also be considered. Malagasy customs are thus in line with those of other modern countries in the world. She is even ahead of some.

Eric Ranjalahy