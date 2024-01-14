Smartest human participant Akwasi ‘overloaded with love’ after racist messages | Media

#Smartest #human #participant #Akwasi #overloaded #love #racist #messages #Media

Jan 14, 2024 at 9:30 AM Update: an hour ago

Akwasi has received many sweet messages in recent days. During his participation in The smartest person the rapper was several times a trending topic on X, where many negative and racist reactions appeared about him.

“My various inboxes have really exploded and overloaded with love,” 35-year-old Akwasi wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “From all corners of the Netherlands, but also from Dutch people living abroad and even from people who do not speak the language.”

“People can be terribly ugly,” the founder of Omroep ZWART continues. “Evil is strong, but the good (and kind people) are many, many more. Thank you for all the support and love lately.”

The message storm has “funnily enough” inspired Akwasi to make new music. “So I started writing again. Haven’t done it for too long!”

KRO-NCRV, the broadcaster behind The smartest person, announced on Monday that it would immediately stop using X. The reason for this was the “continued, often anonymous, hateful and downright racist statements made on X”. Akwasi has also left the platform.

