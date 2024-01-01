‘Smartest people’ drive Freriks and Van Rossem to despair in the end-of-year special Mindf*ck. ‘We are victims’ | Show

#Smartest #people #drive #Freriks #Van #Rossem #despair #endofyear #special #Mindfck #victims #Show

The retiring Smartest Person presenter Philip Freriks and jury member Maarten van Rossem were driven to despair in the New Year’s Eve special of Mindf*ck by illusionist Victor Mids and four former winners of the knowledge quiz: ‘our’ Angela de Jong, comedian Diederik Smit, presenter Art Rooijakkers and comedian Lisa Loeb.

De Jong, Smit and Rooijakkers all ask Freriks and Van Rossem – who will leave De Slimste mens in more than a year – a question to which they have actually already given the answer. Freriks has to write down the first film title, after which Smit starts talking about Jaws in a recorded video. Mids then asks Van Rossem if he wants to take some chewing gum from a container. That number turns out to be exactly the amount that Rooijakkers subsequently mentions in the video. And when Freriks has to randomly pick a photo from a pile of former winners, De Jong tells him via the screen a little later that it is Lisa Loeb. And of course it’s true.

The excitement among Freriks and Van Rossem is already great, as the jury member says after the ‘chewing gum issue’: ‘How is it possible?’

But when it turns out that Loeb has been sitting next to the two in the third candidate chair of The Smartest Person – in the well-known Mindf*ck gorilla suit – and had the answers from Freriks and Van Rossem in her paws all this time, the two fall. men were silent for a moment in amazement.

A little later Freriks says: “The strange thing is: we are of course rational thinking types. But we are still standing here in mild bewilderment, wondering: what is happening here.”

Van Rossem adds: “We are victims. I will soon tell my grandchildren what wonderful things have happened here.”

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access