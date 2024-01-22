Smartphones at affordable prices

The “mora” system or affordable sales prices is becoming the hallmark of the current regime. After rice, apartments, and electricity connections, here are “mora” Smartphones which will be dumped on the market. The announcement was made on Friday by Tahina Razafindramalo, Minister of Digital Development, Digital Transformation, Posts and Telecommunications, during a press conference held in Antaninarenina. His department will tackle this for the benefit of 900,000 people, in the form of a subsidy. This, in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The Decim project financed to the tune of $400 million by the World Bank, approved in April 2023, will help double access to energy from 33.7% to 67% in Madagascar and add 3.4 million additional Internet users to promote socio-economic inclusion.

“The cost of a Smartphone in Madagascar remains a pitfall for the digital inclusion of its population,” maintains Minister Tahina Razafindramalo. For a basic smartphone, including functionality beyond phone calls and sending text messages, the purchase price is valued at $32, the equivalent of 145,000 ariary at the current exchange rate. Which is very expensive compared to the purchasing power of the Malagasy since this price represents 87% of the Gross National Income, GNI, per inhabitant of the Big Island, if we refer to the indications of the Strategic Digital Plan 2023-2028 .

The Decim’s explanatory memorandum specifies its ambitions. “This objective will be achieved through targeted investments exploring synergies between the two sectors, made possible by crucial reforms. At least 10 million people, including 2,000,000 households and over 150 villages in underserved communities, will have access to electricity. The project will also enable 3,400,000 new internet users and connect some 2,000 health centers and schools to renewable energy and digital services.”

This synchronization will enable significant social and economic progress.

Eric Ranjalahy

