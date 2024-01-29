SMATCHIN ESSCA and U-MAGIS – put their titles back on the line

The ESSCA basketball players, champion of the 2022 edition.

The Smatchin event, an inter-institute basketball tournament, will make its comeback at the start of 2023 at the Mahamasina Sports Palace, from March 9 to 17. Originally scheduled for November 11-19 last year, organizers were forced to postpone the event due to the presidential election. This edition will celebrate its tenth year.

The ESSCA women’s team and U-MAGIS will put their title back on the line in the face of new challenges from other institutes seeking revenge, notably ESMIA and IMGAM, two unhappy finalists in 2022.

Around thirty teams and more than 4,000 spectators are expected during the eight days of competition. The Smatchin event will be accompanied by the Miss and Mister competition, the Dunk competition and the three-point shot. It is a reference in terms of organization and attendance, having received the approval of the Malagasy Basketball Federation.

In 2022, the ESSCA players won with a score of 64-54 (12-11, 14-15, 10-17, 14-21) during the final played at the Mahamasina Sports Palace in front of the players of IMGAM. At the same time, the U-MAGIS basketball players beat the ESMIA players by a whisker with a score of 76-75.

Donné Raherinjatovo