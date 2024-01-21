‘Smearing everything can’t be good for a child’s skin, can it?’

#Smearing #good #childs #skin

Marjolein and Martine live more than 10,000 kilometers apart and have a company together. Marjolein lives in Rotterdam with her husband and two daughters Valerie (12) and Elodie (10), Martine lives in Kuala Lumpur with her husband and children Tijn (9) and Vesper (6).

During their daily app conversation, Marjolein and Martine are amazed by the contemporary skincare routine of teenagers.

Marjoram

12:00 Next level those girls today… they’ve been working on them all morning skincare routine – 12 and 10 years, seriously. Whether I’ll go to Douglas for foundation and setting spray 😳

Martine

12:05 Here tropical rain all dayplayed games and made decorations for Chinese New Year. Mom of the year award almost in the pocket. They are now choosing a film.

12:06 But seriously, setting spray?

Marjoram

12:07 Yes, that’s a different setting. Those good old days of making decorations… kids now decorate their faces. Smearing it all over can’t be good for a child’s skin, can it?

Martine

12:10 Well, it just depends on what you see in front of you, I guess? What are they talking about, TikTok?

12.11 V plays here with toy make-up, everything in an ’80s look. Blue eye shadow will come back again, right? 🩵

Marjoram

12.12 Ha, I think blue is possible again.. 😅

Martine

12.13 Anyway, our biggest issue is – is there a film about football with music and dance, please can someone make this combination?? 😵‍💫😵‍💫

Marjoram

12:15 Gap in the market

Martine

12:17 We’re here, Yes Day it is. This will probably give them inspiration for tomorrow 👻 Send help

12:18 But otherwise report live from you there

Marjoram

12:20 Are you enjoying the 🍿 I’m going to Kruidvat or Etos with the first grader, for some home brand face wash and day cream with a tint. Let me explain that it is not entirely normal to pay €25 for a 15ml jar of cream and then send a message because it concerns basics… Gotta love influencers!!! 😈

