Smiling baby from Teletubbies is now an adult woman and has just given birth to her own ray of sunshine | Show

#Smiling #baby #Teletubbies #adult #woman #birth #ray #sunshine #Show

with photo The British Jess Smith, who as a nine-month-old baby appeared as the smiling sun in the children’s series Teletubbies, recently gave birth to her own ray of sunshine. The now 27-year-old woman does not immediately plan to have her first child appear on TV, but she does have another intention.

“One whole week with you,” Smith writes on Instagram with a photo of her holding her child’s hand. She previously announced that she would have a daughter, the name is not yet known. The delivery, probably by caesarean section, was postponed at the last minute. Due to problems at the hospital, Smith could not be seen on Friday, January 5 and had to return after the weekend, her friend Ricky Latham wrote on Facebook.

Many children grew up with Teletubbies Tinky Winky (purple), Dipsy (green), Laa-Laa (yellow) and Po (red). Their adventures in Teletubbyland were invariably overseen by a smiling baby face that acted as a sun. The fact that Smith said in October that he himself was pregnant completed the circle for fans. “The sun baby gets her own sun baby,” someone shouted, for example.

The news spread around the world and although Jess liked it at the time, she previously kept it a secret that she was the ray of sunshine. Smith was a bit shy and insecure about it until she went to university in Canterbury at the age of nineteen. During the introduction week, students had to tell something about themselves that the others would never guess. Knowing she would be hanging out with them for years to come, she decided to share. Later she also announced it on Facebook.

How was she cast?

Jess was ‘discovered’ in 1996 when she was at the hospital to be weighed. The production company behind Teletubbies had asked if the specialist would give a signal if babies came who laughed a lot. The then only nine-month-old girl was placed in a high chair during the filming, so that she looked down like a sun over the earth. Behind the camera, her father Bill played with a teddy bear to make her laugh.

She was eventually chosen, appeared in hundreds of episodes and became ‘one of the best-known faces on British TV’, as The Telegraph characterized her. Jess and her family never expected the series to become such an international success. The makers probably didn’t either: Jess received ‘only’ 250 pounds (now 288 euros) for the job and a box of toys.

This is what Smith looks like now, read below the post

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Didn’t become an actress

Although Jess is world famous in a sense, she did not choose a career in the media. She has an administrative position at a security company and works as a waitress. Previously she also taught dance (for which she studied). She lives in quiet Whitstable and enjoys traveling.

Jess is logically hardly recognized as an adult woman, although she has not changed very much. She previously said: “If people know who I am, they will see it.” The Teletubbies series has been revived several times, including on Netflix. If there are more new episodes, Jess’ followers only hope one thing: that her child plays the sun.

Smith and her boyfriend have no immediate plans to help their daughter enter “showbiz,” she told Entertainment Tonight. She is determined to watch the show with the little one and that can only be one variant. “She’ll be watching my version of the Teletubbies.”

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do this because we want a debate with people who stand by what they say, and therefore also put their names to it. Anyone who still needs to enter their name can do so by clicking on ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access