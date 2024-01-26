Šmit has nine points, “Žalgiris” loses in Belgrade after a good start – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com

#Šmit #points #Žalgiris #loses #Belgrade #good #start #Basketball #Sportacentrs.com

• Kaunas “Žalgiris” lost today to Belgrade “Partizan” for the second time in the season and suffered their 15th loss in the Euroleague season.

• Rolands Šmits returned to the “Žalgiris” starting line-up and spent 25:18 minutes on the field. During that time, he had nine points (2p. 3/4, 3p. 1/4), six rebounds, one assist and four fouls.

• “Žalgiris” started the game very well, but Belgrade “Partizan” managed to overcome a ten-point deficit by the halftime break.

• A 14-5 breakthrough at the beginning of the fourth quarter, which gave a more significant advantage, became decisive. With the support of their spectators, “Partizan” never let go of their ten-point lead.

• “Partizan” won only the second victory in the last five games and currently occupies the tenth place in the Euroleague. This turned out to be a game where the club was back to full strength, with Aleksa Avramovic returning to the lineup after recovering from an ankle injury.

• Perry Dozier started the comeback in the first quarter, scoring 15 points. He ended the game with 23 points, becoming the top scorer of “Partizan”.

• Zach Leeday had 21 points and five rebounds against his former team.

• Keenen Evans spent the most minutes on the field (31:38) as part of “Žalgiris”, who also became the team’s top scorer (25 points). Only Laurins Birutis scored more than ten points (11).

• “Žalgiris” occupies 16th place in the tournament table and will play their next game on January 31, when they host Istanbul’s “Anadolu Efes” in Kaunas.

ULEB Euroleague, 23rd round

GameResultBestFenerbahce – Virtus88:75Motley 23 (11ab) – Lundberg 17Alba – Crvena Zvezda89:80Tomas 19 – Dus Santos 20Maccabi – Panathinaikos90:75Baldwin 22 (8rp) – Kalaicakis 17Bayern – ASVEL64:76Edwards 21 – Lee 21Real Madrid – Olympiacos90:85 Musa 20 – Papanikolau 25Anadolu Efes – Monaco78:80Larkin 14 – James 16Baskonia – Valencia62:77Moneke 16 – Davies 19Partizan – Žalgiris81:72Dozier 23 – Evans 25Olimpia – Barcelona74:70Shields 23 – Vesely 28

Overall rating

VKomandaU%+/-1.Real Madrid20-386.9%+2202.Barcelona15-862.5%+653.Virtus Bologna15-865.2%+84.Panathinaikos14-960.9%+945.Fenerbahçe Istanbul14-960.8%+426.Monaco13-1056.5 %+367.Maccabi Telaviv13-1056.5%-288.Olympiacos Piraeus12-1152.2%+459.Valencia Basket12-1152.2%+2910.Partizan12-1152.2%+111.Baskonia12-1152.2%-2412.Olimpia Milano10-1343.4%+3513. Crvena zvezda9-1439.1%+2414.Anadolu Efes9-1340.9%-6715.Bayern München9-1439.1%-7216.Žalgiris Kaunas8-1534.8%-3217.ASVEL Villeurbanne5-1821.7%-17118.Alba Berlin5-1821.7%-185