Smoking costs the state billions

Nearly four billion cigarettes are sold each year in Madagascar, if we believe data from Ofnalat

Every year, billions of ariary are lost in the maze of health problems but also other social facts such as the drop in productivity among workers.

Health problems linked to smoking generate significant losses each year. According to the latest table drawn up by the National Tobacco Control Office (Ofnalat), the losses linked to the devastation caused by cigarettes are considerable and represent nearly 1.4% of the national gross domestic product and are estimated at 941 billion dinars. ‘ariary. According to those who are on the front line in this relentless fight, health costs only account for 5% of this overall economic burden. The other 95% would result from a drop in productivity in the professional activities of companies. These costs are divided into two large parts, on the one hand, there are the indirect costs (95%), representing 465.9 billion ariary per year and on the other the direct costs which weigh up to 24, 8 billion ariary.

“Cigarettes directly impact an individual’s production capacity. He then becomes a burden for his family but also for his professional entourage. When this problem becomes general, that is to say, affects thousands of individuals at the same time, it becomes a scenario that generates public health problems,” confides Jacques Mampianinarisoa, director of Ofnalat. .

Investments

And he adds that “It is not health costs in themselves that generate significant losses for the country, it is the drop in productivity in businesses and other indirect factors that cause these gargantuan losses.” Indeed, to mention only a few phenomena in relation to this drop in productivity linked to smoking, premature mortality accounts for 225.2 billion ariary in the revenue which goes up in smoke each year. Absenteeism, for its part, causes companies to lose the equivalent of 39.2 billion ariary and cigarette breaks which have become the rule for certain companies cost each year, on average, 83.5 billion ariary. Not to mention health costs which constitute an almost insurmountable barrier even for the “average” Malagasy even with a “normal” job. In view of this data provided by the tobacco control agencies, it is nevertheless clear that the tobacco industry also provides astronomical sums of money to the state coffers.

Measures have already been outlined by the tobacco control authorities, referring to those responsible. Indeed, certain provisions could make it possible to recover losses generated by smoking. Thanks to the strengthening of tobacco control, losses of 1,400 billion ariary will be avoided over a period of 15 years. We then consider some solutions described as being “closest to realism” with, for example, the development of new tax provisions, to increase the costs of tobacco products, but also the application of a uniform rate for cigarettes and other tobacco products, according to the latest report from the United Nations Development Program and the WHO Tobacco Control Framework Foundation. However, it is not an easy task, even involving the labors of Hercules, to pass such measures, particularly with galloping inflation.

Itamara Randriamamonjy