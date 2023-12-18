Smooth festivities in Mahamasina

Long lines were observed in Mahamasina and its surroundings

“Mission accomplished”. These are the words of a young officer of the national gendarmerie, at the end of the inauguration day of Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic. Words to congratulate his men, but also to congratulate himself. Words spoken in a tone of relief, too.

The investiture ceremony itself and the festivities which followed went off without a hitch. The authorities and the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) have clearly learned lessons from the painful tragedies that occurred in Mahamasina in the past. The most recent being the deadly stampede at one of the entrances to the Barea stadium, during the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games in August.

Overall, there was nothing to report, at least nothing major, at the end of Saturday. In addition to the large number of elements deployed, the organization put in place on Saturday allowed the police to channel the thousands of people who formed a sprawling queue at each of the axes leading to the entrance gates. from the Barea stadium. Metal barriers or pickets formed by the FDS have been set up to avoid any crowds in front of the gates and gates of the stadium.

Education

Unusually, although there was the ceremony, traffic was fluid in the streets of Mahamasina, Anosy when the roadblock going to the stadium was lifted shortly after 8 a.m. Law enforcement strictly enforced pedestrians to walk on sidewalks and only cross at crosswalks. The rule was maintained, and even reinforced at the end of the ceremony. Although these scenes demonstrate the need for a vast citizen education campaign, they proved necessary in order to avoid stampedes and excesses.

Also Read:  Yango Angola celebrates the birth of a baby during an extraordinary trip

The FDS went so far as to play the role of timekeepers at bus stops. Please ensure that everyone respects the queue and that the “Taxis Be” respect the specifications for the first and last stops of their respective line. Motorized patrols also crisscrossed the streets to secure people who chose to return on foot.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Posted on
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
Posted on
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Posted on
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News