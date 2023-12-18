Smooth festivities in Mahamasina

Long lines were observed in Mahamasina and its surroundings

“Mission accomplished”. These are the words of a young officer of the national gendarmerie, at the end of the inauguration day of Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic. Words to congratulate his men, but also to congratulate himself. Words spoken in a tone of relief, too.

The investiture ceremony itself and the festivities which followed went off without a hitch. The authorities and the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) have clearly learned lessons from the painful tragedies that occurred in Mahamasina in the past. The most recent being the deadly stampede at one of the entrances to the Barea stadium, during the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games in August.

Overall, there was nothing to report, at least nothing major, at the end of Saturday. In addition to the large number of elements deployed, the organization put in place on Saturday allowed the police to channel the thousands of people who formed a sprawling queue at each of the axes leading to the entrance gates. from the Barea stadium. Metal barriers or pickets formed by the FDS have been set up to avoid any crowds in front of the gates and gates of the stadium.

Education

Unusually, although there was the ceremony, traffic was fluid in the streets of Mahamasina, Anosy when the roadblock going to the stadium was lifted shortly after 8 a.m. Law enforcement strictly enforced pedestrians to walk on sidewalks and only cross at crosswalks. The rule was maintained, and even reinforced at the end of the ceremony. Although these scenes demonstrate the need for a vast citizen education campaign, they proved necessary in order to avoid stampedes and excesses.

The FDS went so far as to play the role of timekeepers at bus stops. Please ensure that everyone respects the queue and that the “Taxis Be” respect the specifications for the first and last stops of their respective line. Motorized patrols also crisscrossed the streets to secure people who chose to return on foot.