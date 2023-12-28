Smoothie: The illusion of the healthy food trend – and which organ is particularly suffering

#Smoothie #illusion #healthy #food #trend #organ #suffering

The mixture sounds rich: three and a half apples, one and a half bananas, half a pear, a quarter of a peach, a large handful of blueberries and currants, plus a few cherries. If this were a fruit salad, someone would be able to chew on it at Sunday breakfast, but the fruit is pressed, pureed, crushed – and bottled. A quarter liter, that’s all there is to it. The supermarkets stock recipes in all colors of the rainbow, and one in three Germans regularly access them. Because it tastes good or is supposed to be healthy.

If you love a quick vitamin kick, you may have a smoothie maker at home. These devices are considered practical because they help reduce the daily ration of fruits (or vegetables) to one glass. With lots of nutrients and fiber and a good portion of fructose.

In the long run, this is neither particularly healthy, nor does it help your figure on top of a meal. On the contrary: fruit purees or juices can have far-reaching consequences. The vitamin boosters flood the organism with fructose, immediately and in large quantities, which raises the question of whether these fashionable drinks really only do the body good – or whether they also put a strain on it.

Some smoothies contain more sugar than cola

Since 2014, it has been permitted in the European Union to advertise products as “particularly healthy” if at least 30 percent of the sugar is based on fructose. This fructose is a component of household sugar: when combined with glucose, it forms the double molecule sucrose. However, alone it has a stronger sweetening power and only triggers a small insulin release after consumption, unlike glucose. However, there is no feeling of satiety, so people continue to eat and gain weight and even develop a metabolic disease.

Doctors in conversation

Fruit smoothies could also become a problem: “If they are drunk regularly in large quantities,” warns Michael Roden, director of the Clinic for Endocrinology and Diabetology at the University Hospital Düsseldorf. Even if no extra sweetness is added: The products available in stores are often high in fructose and contain around eleven grams of sugar per 100 milliliters, more than some soda or cola.

Fructose is converted into fat in the liver

Fructose enters the blood through the intestinal wall and – in contrast to glucose, which all body cells can use as “fuel” – is processed almost exclusively in the liver. If large quantities arrive there, for example when heavily sweetened drinks such as soft drinks or fruit nectars are consumed, “the fructose is converted into fat very quickly in the liver, faster than glucose,” explains Roden. This fat is stored in the liver or other depots.

More about nutrition

“Green” Mediterranean diet

“Fructose almost acts as if you were adding more fat to your diet,” Harvard physician C. Ronald Kahn once put it, and that has consequences: “Fructose lays the foundation for the development of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease,” explains Roden. This applies to every fourth German citizen over the age of 40 and every third overweight child; In a fatty liver, fat makes up five to ten percent of the tissue.

But the process is not always indicated by weight gain, as the Swiss endocrinologist Philipp Gerber explained in the “Journal of Hepatology” in 2021, because the men participating in a pilot study remained slim. For them, it was enough to consume 80 grams of fructose or table sugar in three drinks a day for seven weeks to double fat production in the liver.

Negative influence on the intestinal flora

If the liver is regularly flooded with large amounts of fructose, this impairs the function of its mitochondria, the cellular power plants. As a result, fat burning is disrupted: the liver has to store more fat. “At the same time, dangerous intermediate products, so-called lipotoxins, are created when fat burning is impaired,” reports Roden. On the one hand, these would inhibit the effect of the hormone insulin in the body, and on the other hand, they would have an unfavorable effect on blood lipid levels. In addition, these lipotoxins promote inflammatory reactions in the liver, which can ultimately lead to liver cirrhosis.

It is also known from animal experiments that fructose negatively changes the intestinal flora. Regular consumption inhibits some types of bacteria and promotes unwanted bacteria that release substances that affect the intestinal wall. Doctors speak of leaky gut syndrome: “Toxic bacterial products can then enter the bloodstream from the intestine,” explains Roden. If these substances reach the liver in the blood, this could promote fatty degeneration and inflammation.

Nice skin

Yael Adler on anti-aging

For people with fructose intolerance or malabsorption, fructose is already problematic. If they eat more than their individual threshold allows, they get flatulence, abdominal cramps, watery diarrhea and a feeling of fullness. “That’s why fructose intolerance is sometimes confused with irritable bowel syndrome,” says nutritionist and therapist Ulrike Eigner from Haßfurt. “It is estimated that one in three people has this type of fructose malabsorption.” The fact that fructose is being added to more and more food products makes life more difficult for those affected.

Corn syrup from the USA – with a fructose content of up to 90 percent, the rest is glucose – is pushing onto the European food market. The sweetener is used for bread, cakes and pastries, fruit gums, chocolate bars, ice cream, ready meals, snacks and sports nutrition. The higher the fructose content, the sweeter it is – and the higher the price for health.

Smoothies are a nutritional highlight for many – but do they really do nothing but good for our bodies?

Quelle: pa/Westend61/Svetlana Karner

In a recent review, endocrinologist Gerber from Zurich University Hospital warns of the consequences of high daily consumption of drinks sweetened with high-fructose syrup. This could cause important metabolic processes to become unbalanced. Should fructose now be demonized?

Foods high in sugar and fat can alter the brain

“Not if it is ingested by eating ‘solid’ fruit,” emphasizes Roden. “Incorporated into the matrix of a fruit, it takes longer to absorb it, simply because of the fiber that is absorbed at the same time.” In addition, an apple first has to be chewed and broken down in the stomach until the fructose is released in the intestines – this takes the body a while. Smoothies, on the other hand, make it far too easy for him, but they are a worldwide trend and their sales market is growing.

Sweets also influence the reward system – and seduce people. In a recent study, scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Metabolism Research in Cologne and Yale University were able to confirm that foods rich in sugar and fat have lasting effects on the brain.

Diabetic remedies

They had subjects eat pudding every day for eight weeks. If such satisfying foods are consumed regularly, even in small quantities, these snacks train the consumer: the brain learns and rewires itself. “Due to the changes in the brain, we will unconsciously prefer those foods that contain a lot of fat and sugar,” explains study leader Marc Tittgemeyer. The new connections would not be resolved so quickly.

This could explain why shopping in the supermarket becomes a calorie trap for many. The shelves are full of stimulants whose high sugar content is not always obvious at first glance when the packaging says syrup, honey or agave syrup. “Anything that is additionally sweetened is questionable. This will very quickly exceed the World Health Organization’s upper limit of 25 grams of sugar per day, i.e. around six teaspoons of sugar,” warns Michael Roden.

In 2021, the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment concluded in a statement with the Max Rubner Institute that regular, excessive consumption of foods with natural and added sugars promotes obesity and secondary diseases. According to Roden, it can be assumed that in addition to the calorie content of the food, other factors such as lack of exercise or disruption of the intestinal microbiome play a role.

This article was first published in June 2023.

Here you will find content from third parties

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is necessary, as the providers of the embedded content require this consent as third party providers [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (revocable at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can revoke your consent at any time using the switch and privacy at the bottom of the page.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is necessary, as the providers of the embedded content require this consent as third party providers [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (revocable at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can revoke your consent at any time using the switch and privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Aha! Ten Minutes of Everyday Knowledge” is WELT’s knowledge podcast. Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we answer everyday questions from the field of science. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Amazon Music or directly via RSS feed, among others.