“Snake-necked, mamahotel resident, b..i” – The flu hit those who oppose firecrackers with even feet

Koppány Kőrösi, who considers herself an expert in development policy, claims that testosterone is needed to grow. In a Facebook post, he insults those who are cowards for throwing firecrackers.

According to Koppány Kőrösi, fearful animals do not matter.

At the end of the year, Facebook and Instagram posts in which people drew attention to the fact that they consider firecrackers to be a bad thing proliferated everywhere. Many people drew attention to how much dogs and cats suffer during this period. In any case, it is a fact that animals tolerate extreme noise very badly. At such times, many livestock tremble throughout the night, some run away in fear, hide, wander off.

Source: Kőrösi Koppány Facebook

However, there are those who have a different opinion about this. Koppány Kőrösi, one of Facebook’s “opinion leaders”, who calls himself a development policy expert, is of the opinion that anyone who is against firecrackers and is excited about animals is a “snake-shouldered”, “mommy hotel resident”, “b…i” . You can read his entire paper here, in which he also comes up with scientific discoveries that “testosterone is needed for throwing firecrackers.”

Koppány Kőrösi fell to the snake-shoulders! Source: Kőrösi Koppány Facebook

That is, it connects the hormone production processes of the human body with the fact that someone starts to rumble. An interesting thought, maybe we can welcome a new Hungarian Nobel laureate soon?