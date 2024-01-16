Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Poco X6 5G

#Snapdragon #Gen #Poco

Jakarta (ANTARA) – POCO X6 5G has just arrived on the global market and is the first smartphone to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

This 7 series chipset from Qualcomm is a high-class chipset that has fast performance and is equipped with flagship features.

“Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 shows an alternative for APMs like Poco who make smartphones that have good capabilities and performance. Snapdragon 7s gen 2 has five main things,” said Senior Business Development Qualcomm Indonesia Dominikus Susanto in Jakarta, Tuesday.

In terms of performance, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is supported by optimal power efficiency because it is built on 4 nm fabrication. Therefore, this chipset with a 64-bit architecture that carries an octa-core Kyro CPU is claimed to be able to produce dynamic and smooth performance with speeds of up to 2.4 GHz.

The division of the eight cores is 4 performance cores with a clock speed of up to 2.4 GHz and 4 efficiency cores of up to 1.95 GHz.

This chipset is also supported by the latest generation Qualcomm Hexagon NPU which is claimed to be able to improve the performance of artificial intelligence (AI) “neural networks” on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

As a result, smart phones that use this chipset will always be ready to receive commands intelligently thanks to the optimized Qualcomm AI Engine, helping with navigation, utilizing health features, music and various other applications quickly with the Qualcomm Sensing Hub.

AI also has a positive effect on the camera sector, through Qualcomm Low Light which produces sharp and bright photos and videos. On the other hand, technology-based noise cancellation makes voice sound clear when making video calls.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 also offers a smooth gaming experience. The Qualcomm Adreno GPU can produce optimal and stutter-free visuals, supported by various features from Snapdragon Elite Gaming that enhance every appearance, sound and strategy when playing games.

Qualcomm Game Quick Touch technology is said to reduce latency when touching the screen to levels as low as milliseconds, while Variable Rate Shading optimizes graphic rendering for optimal detail when playing games for long periods of time.

Every game scene appears smooth and clear thanks to the support for the FHD+ 144 Hz screen. Image detail, saturation and color contrast are enhanced through Qualcomm Game Color Plus. Users can also enjoy HDR games with 10-bit color depth.

Reporter: Fathur Rochman

Editor: Herry Soebanto

