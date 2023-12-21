Snow and blizzard in several areas of the country before Christmas: What the meteorologists say and what the weather will be like in Bucharest

#Snow #blizzard #areas #country #Christmas #meteorologists #weather #Bucharest

ANM sent a series of weather codes, warning that from Thursday evening there will be wind intensifications in several areas and blizzards in several high areas, and from Friday noon to Sunday morning there will be strong winds throughout the country, and snow and blizzard will affect a good part of the country.

Blizzard Photo: Inquam Photos / Tudor Costache

Yellow code for increased winds (from Thursday 10:00 PM to Friday 12:00 AM)

In the mentioned interval, in most of Crișana and northwest Transylvania there will be intensification of the wind, with gust speeds generally of 55…60 km/h.

Blizzard Code Yellow (Thursday 10:00 p.m. to Friday 12:00 a.m.)

In the mentioned interval, there will be blizzard and low visibility in the Western Carpathians, the west of the Southern Carpathians and in the Eastern Carpathians. There will be gusts of 80 km/h, and at altitudes higher than 1700 m, of over 90…100 km/h.

Code Orange for increased wind, blizzard and snow (Friday 12:00 PM to Sunday 10:00 AM)

From Friday (December 22) until the end of the week (Sunday, December 24), winds will intensify across the country.

In the mountains there will be gusts of 90…100 km/h, and in Transylvania, southern Oltenia, Muntenia and locally in Dobrogea, especially during the day on Saturday, the wind speed will reach 65…70 km/h and on restricted areas 80 km/h. In the other regions there will be local and temporary intensifications, with speeds generally of 55…60 km/h.

In the mountain area it will snow blizzard, locally moderately quantitatively (25…30 l/m2 and over 40…50 l/m2 in the Western Carpathians and in the west of the Southern Carpathians), and the visibility will be significantly reduced. From the night of Friday to Saturday (December 22/23) in Maramureș and Transylvania it will temporarily snow blizzard and a layer of snow will be deposited.

In limited areas, light blizzard snow will also be in Moldova, in Crisana and in Banat, meteorologists add

Severe Blizzard Code Orange (6:00 PM Friday through 10:00 AM Sunday)

In the high altitude area (generally above 1500m), the wind will blow hard, with gusts of over 110…120 km/h, there will be a strong blizzard, very low visibility and heavy snow.

Forecast for Bucharest

In the Capital, on the other hand, only light rains are possible in the following days, and the minimum temperatures will be around zero degrees Celsius, according to the special forecast for Bucharest.

From Thursday night through Friday morning, the sky will be partly cloudy, and the wind will be light to moderate. The minimum temperature will be -1…0 degrees, lower in the pre-urban area.

Friday morning through Saturday morning will be cloudy with a chance of light rain. The wind will blow moderately in the first part of the day, then it will gradually intensify, with gusts generally reaching 55 km/h. The maximum temperature will be 9…10 degrees, and the minimum 1…2 degrees.

Saturday morning through Sunday morning will be windy throughout, with gusts as high as 55…65 km/h. The sky will be more cloudy, and the day will temporarily rain. The maximum temperature will be 7…8 degrees, and the minimum will be around 0 degrees.