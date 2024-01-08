Snow in Brussels: weather forecasts region by region – Le Soir

  • Snow in Brussels: weather forecasts region by region Le Soir
  • The situation is worse than announced in terms of weather: freezing cold, slippery conditions… all of Belgium placed on alert, it will even be double in Wallonia! Sudinfo.be
  • “That explains the warning for the cold”: temperatures will not exceed -3°C this Monday, caution on the roads RTL info
  • Persistent frost and risk of snow: winter cold sets in in Belgium 7sur7
  • Weather: the cold will hit Belgium this week, what should we expect? “This has not happened since February 2021” DH Les Sports +
