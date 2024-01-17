Snow in the east and south, code yellow again due to slippery conditions | Weather forecast

#Snow #east #south #code #yellow #due #slippery #conditions #Weather #forecast

Get your snowshoes out of the attic if you live in the southeast: there is a good chance of a good layer of snow on Wednesday. In addition, you must pay attention to the road in the morning: the KNMI has again issued code yellow.

In most of the country it will be dry on Wednesday morning and the sun will occasionally break through. There are some snow showers in the north, with mainly wet snow on the Wadden. Later in the morning it starts to snow lightly in the south of Limburg.

In the afternoon it will become cloudier everywhere and the snow showers will continue over Limburg and the southeast of North Brabant. It snows there all afternoon and stays there. In the north of the country they have to make do with rain and wet snow. It will be a maximum of 0 or 1 degrees, reports Weerplaza.

Even in the evening it hasn’t stopped snowing yet. It will continue to snow in Limburg and the southeast of North Brabant, but slightly less than in the afternoon. In the south of Limburg there will be a layer of snow between 5 and 10 centimeters, in the north about 2 to 5 centimeters will fall. In North Brabant they have to make do with 1 to 2 centimeters of snow.

In the night from Wednesday to Thursday it will only snow lightly in South Limburg. The rest of the country will remain dry, except for some winter showers in the coastal areas. These start during the morning.

View the full weather forecast here location. You will also always find the weather report at the top of the front page.