Snow is moving across Brabant, code yellow remains in force

Rijkswaterstaat and the KNMI also warn this morning about slippery roads. It may be slippery in places due to freezing wet roads and snow. A snow shower is currently moving across Brabant from the center of the country. Code yellow is already in force on Friday morning, but has also been announced for Friday evening and Saturday until noon.

The KNMI warns on Friday morning that there is also a chance of slippery roads at the end of the afternoon. This will continue until 12 noon on Saturday afternoon.

Code yellow currently also applies to the whole of the Netherlands, because it can be slippery throughout the country due to snow showers, snow residues or freezing. The slipperiness is sometimes treacherous, according to the weather institute. Traffic and outdoor activities may be disrupted. “In a heavy snowfall, visibility can also decrease briefly to less than 200 meters.”

The slipperiness disappears almost everywhere on Friday afternoon between twelve and five o’clock, the KNMI reports. But from the evening rush hour onwards you have to be careful again.

Next week the weather will change completely, it will be warmer but there will also be a lot of wind and rain.