Snow is moving across Brabant, code yellow remains in force

#Snow #moving #Brabant #code #yellow #remains #force

Rijkswaterstaat and the KNMI also warn this morning about slippery roads. It may be slippery in places due to freezing wet roads and snow. A snow shower is currently moving across Brabant from the center of the country. Code yellow is already in force on Friday morning, but has also been announced for Friday evening and Saturday until noon.

The KNMI warns on Friday morning that there is also a chance of slippery roads at the end of the afternoon. This will continue until 12 noon on Saturday afternoon.

Code yellow currently also applies to the whole of the Netherlands, because it can be slippery throughout the country due to snow showers, snow residues or freezing. The slipperiness is sometimes treacherous, according to the weather institute. Traffic and outdoor activities may be disrupted. “In a heavy snowfall, visibility can also decrease briefly to less than 200 meters.”

The slipperiness disappears almost everywhere on Friday afternoon between twelve and five o’clock, the KNMI reports. But from the evening rush hour onwards you have to be careful again.

YOU WILL ALSO WANT TO READ THIS:

Next week the weather will change completely, it will be warmer but there will also be a lot of wind and rain.

Also Read:  Latest political news, live | The PP will demand in Congress that those convicted of blood crimes cannot be on electoral lists | Spain

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Justin Trudeau contributes to intolerance
Justin Trudeau contributes to intolerance
Posted on
Nikita was beaten in the Old Town: I woke up with punches
Nikita was beaten in the Old Town: I woke up with punches
Posted on
Vidal remembered Bravo’s promise: Let me come back and I will send a message to “Capi”
Vidal remembered Bravo’s promise: Let me come back and I will send a message to “Capi”
Posted on
Let food be your medicine! List of healthy habits to start 2024
Let food be your medicine! List of healthy habits to start 2024
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News