Snow: return to normal in Puy-de-Dôme, heavy goods vehicles authorized to travel on the A75

#Snow #return #normal #PuydeDôme #heavy #goods #vehicles #authorized #travel #A75

After the heavy snowfall which partly paralyzed traffic this Wednesday in the south of Puy-de-Dôme, conditions became milder again this Thursday as the day progressed. Although the situation still remained delicate on the secondary network in the morning, due to accumulated snow, all of the routes were cleared this afternoon. The difficulties remaining this Thursday evening are concentrated in the mountain ranges, with delicate traffic at the Col de la Geneste, the Col du Béal and the Col de la Croix Saint-Robert. You can follow traffic in real time on the Inforoute 63 website.

On the A89 as on the A75 between Veyre-Menton and Lorlange, the ban on heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tonnes was lifted this Thursday morning. On the other hand, there are still restrictions on this axis further south towards Lozère. School transport was provided this Thursday, except in special traffic conditions.

An accident caused the blocking of the A75 this Wednesday evening

At the microphone of France Bleu Pays d’Auvergne, Lionel Chauvin, president of the Puy-de-Dôme departmental council, assured this Thursday that certain motorists “don’t necessarily have the equipment” adapted to weather conditions. The Puy-de-Dôme departmental council invites motorists to “equip [leur] vehicle, find out before [prendre la route] and to adapt [leur] conduct”.

On Wednesday evening, the snowfall was surprising, so much so that several vehicles found themselves stuck for a few hours on the A75. Jérôme Malet, chief of staff of the prefect of Puy-de-Dôme, explains that at Saint-Germain-Lembron, south of Issoire, “a truck behaved inappropriately” on the A75 motorway shortly after 8:30 p.m. and “put his wallet”which led to “four km of traffic jams upstream” for almost two hours.

Orange vigilance lifted in Cantal

Since 6 a.m. this Thursday morning, the orange alert for snow and ice has been lifted in Cantal. The four Auvergne departments, however, remain on yellow alert until at least this Thursday noon.