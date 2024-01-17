Snowfall is expected in many places in Latvia in the coming days

#Snowfall #expected #places #Latvia #coming #days

Roads will be slippery, snow drifts will form in places and visibility will be reduced in the blizzard.

During the day, starting from the west of the country, the clouds will become less, a little snow is expected in some places.

The speed of the south, southeast wind will reach 12-17 meters per second in gusts at night. Starting from Kurzemi, the wind will become slower.

In the course of the day, the wind will turn from the west, south-west, on the coast it will intensify again in gusts up to 15 meters per second.

The minimum air temperature at night will be -5..-10 degrees, in the east up to -14 degrees, the maximum temperature during the day is expected from +1 degree on the west coast of Kurzeme to -7 degrees in the northeast of Latvia.

In Riga, the south, southeast wind will increase in gusts up to 15 meters per second, it will blow the previously snowed snow, the wind will die down in the morning, a slow southwest wind will blow during the day.

Snow is expected on Thursday morning, precipitation will stop during the day, the sun will appear between the clouds in the afternoon. The air temperature will rise slowly, reaching -3 degrees during the day.