SNS MP Michelko: If Andrej Danko had been drinking, he would call the driver

#SNS #Michelko #Andrej #Danko #drinking #call #driver

“There is not a single indication that Andrej Danko was under the influence of alcohol,” declared SNS MP Roman Michelko in RTVS Saturday Dialogues.

He does not see any reason why the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament should be held politically accountable. The opposition is demanding his resignation. “If he broke the law, there is a question of bringing responsibility,” responded the chairman of the National Council, Peter Pellegrini.

According to the deputy, if Andrej Danko was “drinking socially”, he would call his driver, whom he has at his disposal as a constitutional officer. “There is not a single indication that this is the case. “Unlike Ján Slota, Andrej Danko never had such a crime,” he said.

The head of the SNS is a trained lawyer. According to Michelek, however, he did not deal with the issue of traffic accidents and therefore did not know that if a traffic light was damaged, he had to call the police and wait on the spot.

“The law has a huge breadth, he didn’t deal with accidents for a long time, he didn’t have to know these things. He reported it to the municipality, he did everything in good faith, that he did what he had to do. If the insurance company does not recognize the loss event, it is ready to bear the costs,” added the deputy.

According to him, another deputy for the SNS, Rudolf Huliak, also had an accident with minor damage a few days ago. Unlike Andrej Danek, he called the police. “They told him why you called us?”

Not for Harabin

Will the accident affect Andrej Danko’s presidential ambitions? According to Michelek, he has not yet decided whether he will run for office at all.

“He has 15,000 signatures, then he will ask himself if it is worth it. This topic may resonate within the debate. He will have two weeks to think it over. He hasn’t officially announced his candidacy yet, we’ll see.”

According to Michelek, if the head of the SNS decides not to run, the party will probably not support Štefan Harabin.

“Nine out of ten MPs do not prefer to support Štefan Harabin. It almost certainly won’t be Miroslav Radačovský either,” says the MP. According to him, Peter Pellegrini could have had the support of the SNS. “But some accommodating step from the other side is expected,” he added.

Did they blow him?

The chairman of the parliamentary club of the Slovakia movement, Michal Šipoš, says that they have information from acting police officers that the deputy speaker of the parliament was aggressive.

“When something like this happens – that I fly across two lanes and crash into a traffic light – I stop the vehicle and call the police. And when I want to prove to everyone that I didn’t drink alcohol, I will take a breath test. He went home and oil was leaking from the oil pan all the way,” he recalls.

The Igor Matovič movement wants to know from the Minister of the Interior, Matúš Šutaj Eštok, whether the police performed a breath test on Danko and, if so, with what result.

“If there really was a breath test and it was positive, the newspapers would be full of it. I am deeply convinced that there was no alcohol consumption,” the SNS deputy opposes.

According to Šipoš, the opposition will wait until Monday to see if Andrej Danko will take responsibility himself. “When they claim that the act did not happen, that he was not under the influence, then we will meet on Monday and collect signatures for his recall,” confirmed the head of the Slovakia movement club.

Support the creation of independent journalismso that we can continue to prepare quality content for you, and get, in addition to unlimited access to exclusive content, an electronic version of the KAUZY 2023 yearbook. up to 45% discount on our books and book packages according to your choice.

access to exclusive content

you will support free journalism

Aktuality.sk Živé.sk Najmama.sk

Support Aktuality.sk