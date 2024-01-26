So much for so little: the great benefits of the Cardiovascular Polypill in coronary heart disease

#great #benefits #Cardiovascular #Polypill #coronary #heart #disease

In Spain, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death. In 2022, 120,572 people died from this cause, which represented 26.03% of the total deaths in the country. In this context, doctors with great experience and international recognition such as Valentín Fuster have been defending, for years, the role of innovation in diagnosis, but also in treatment. Fuster, who combines his duties as general director of the Carlos III National Cardiovascular Research Center (CNIC) in Madrid and as director of the Cardiovascular Institute and “Physician-in-Chief” of the Mount Sinai Fuster Medical Center in New York, explains in this interview exclusively the promising future of the cardiovascular polypill developed by the CNIC and the pharmaceutical company Ferrer that has managed to include acetylsalicylic acid, a statin (atorvastatin) and ACE inhibitors (ramipril), in a single capsule. Together, they have demonstrated, thanks to the results of the SECURE study, that they are an effective strategy in reducing cardiovascular events and reducing cardiovascular mortality. For his part, Dr. José Ramón González-Juanatey, head of the Cardiology and CCU Service at the University Clinical Hospital and Professor of Cardiology at the University of Santiago de Compostela, applauds the reduction in cardiovascular morbidity and mortality thanks to this innovative medication.

Dr. Valentín Fuster

Why does cardiovascular disease continue to be the leading cause of death in the world, despite the fact that there are more and more new therapies?

Valentín Fuster (VF).: Cardiovascular disease is a silent pandemic. This means that, despite all efforts, it is still currently the leading cause of death globally.1 We know that the control of risk factors, together with the promotion of healthy lifestyle habits, has a clear impact on mortality. cardiovascular. For a long time we are working to change the living habits of the population. And we have seen that these healthy habits must be promoted at younger ages.

At the CNIC we have projects aimed at children as early as 3 to 5 years old, which is where we have really seen that the intervention to make them better aware of cardiovascular health does have an impact on the reduction of development and risk factors, such as obesity and diabetes or prediabetes, etc. We also have some programs that are dedicated to changing lifestyle habits in the adult population. These changes are much more difficult because modifying lifestyle habits in adults is very complicated, but even so it can also be achieved that they can have sustained lifestyle changes and this can contribute to a lower incidence and lower cardiovascular risk factors. It is not only about treating or preventing cardiovascular disease, but about promoting a healthy lifestyle from the first years of life. Only in this way can we face this pandemic.

Around 2007 was when he had the idea of ​​developing a polypill. What challenges have been raised during all these years and what has been achieved?

V.F. Today we know that controlling risk factors, such as smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol or lack of exercise, among others, reduces the probability of suffering from the disease. But what happens when it has already occurred? Studies make it very clear: even when a myocardial infarction has already occurred, healthy lifestyle habits improve the prognosis, but they do not do so alone. It is necessary for the patient to take preventive medication.2,3,4

Although these are very aware patients, we know that 50% of patients with chronic diseases do not take their medication properly.5 This lack of adherence to treatment causes protection to decrease and complications to increase. Treatment adherence is influenced by many different factors, but one of the most important is the complexity of the therapy the patient receives. The greater the number of medications or the greater the complexity, the lower the adherence.

So when in 2006, after personally confirming that in some emerging countries cardiovascular prevention was very poor due to the cost and scarcity of medications, I had the idea of ​​starting the development of a polypill. The aim was not only to simplify the treatment, but also to make it more economical and accessible in these emerging countries.

And that is what we have achieved with the polypill. Three medications in one that simplify treatment. The drug, as demonstrated in the SECURE study published in NEJM, is effective in preventing cardiovascular events after a heart attack, reducing mortality from cardiovascular causes by 33% in a real-world setting. But it also improves adherence to treatment, a major problem in these patients.6,7 All of this has led the WHO to include it in its list of essential medicines8 and for it to be included in the ESC ACS 20239 Guidelines.

What impact must be on the WHO list of Essential Medicines?

JR Gonzalez-Juanatey (JRGJ).: It is due to the strong clinical evidence of the benefit of the polypill. It improves the cardiovascular prognosis of patients who have suffered an atherothrombotic event, particularly in patients with a recent acute coronary syndrome. The magnitude of the benefit, in terms of reduction of new serious events and cardiovascular death, is greater than that of the new drugs recently introduced for the treatment of cardiovascular pathologies. Clinicians involved in the treatment of patients with cardiovascular pathologies, and in particular ischemic heart disease, should reflect on how to transfer these benefits to our patients. We cannot deprive them of so much impact in terms of cardiovascular health.

José Ramón González Juanatey José Ramón González-Juanatey

How is the cardiovascular polypill implemented in clinical practice taking into account that therapeutic objectives are increasingly more aggressive?

J.R.G.J.: The cardiovascular polypill should be included in the care process of patients who have suffered an atherothrombotic event. Following the results of the SECURE7 study, it should be protocolized at the discharge of patients hospitalized for acute coronary syndrome. Both in patients with ischemic heart disease and those who have suffered an atherothrombotic stroke or diagnosed with peripheral arterial disease, the cardiovascular polypill should constitute “the core” of their therapeutic strategy that would need to be personalized in a complementary way with other drugs. Always based on the comorbidities and needs of the patients to achieve their therapeutic objectives.

On the other hand, the use of the polypill could constitute a good indicator of therapeutic optimization in these groups of patients. In short, the scientific evidence, in terms of reduction in cardiovascular morbidity and mortality, available with the polypill could be summarized by saying “So much for so little”10,11.

What is the role of aas-containing polypill+atorvastatin+ramipril for secondary prevention of myocardial infarction at present? And in the future?

J.R.G.J.: From my point of view, it is the strategy that has shown some of the greatest benefits in its treatment. The future will be to implement treatment with the polypidora in them as soon as possible and personalize the rest of the complementary treatment based on the control needs of blood pressure, cholesterol, gluco-metabolic, antiplatelet, etc. from the patients. It is, without a doubt, the best strategy on which to build therapeutic optimization based on the characteristics of the patients.

