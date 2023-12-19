So now! Kroos thinks about sensational DFB comeback | Sports

#Kroos #thinks #sensational #DFB #comeback #Sports

The sensational comeback is getting closer!

National coach Julian Nagelsmann (36)’s campaign for Real star Toni Kroos (33) to return for the home European Championships in Germany in 2024 seems to be having an effect.

Source: BILD December 18, 2023

According to BILD information, Kroos can actually imagine a comeback. His resignation after being eliminated in the European Championship round of 16 against England in 2021 (“Because I want to concentrate fully on my goals with Real Madrid for the next few years”) is no longer set in stone.

In the ZDF sports studio, Nagelsmann described a Kroos return as an “interesting idea” and confirmed that he was in contact with the 2014 world champion. Nagelsmann: “You have to think about all the players who have a German passport. I see Toni Kroos as an outstanding person who is very reflective. Who selflessly also has an opinion on many topics in football. I find the exchange with him very interesting.” What’s interesting is that Nagelsmann and Kroos are in the same consulting agency with “Sports360” and the communication channels are short.

With five Champions League titles (four times with Real Madrid, once with Bayern), Kroos is one of the most successful players in German football history. He has been directing the Royal team’s game as a pacesetter and passer for ten years. In June, Kroos extended his contract with Real Madrid until next summer. The professional has so far left it open as to how long he wants to continue playing football. The home European Championships could once again be a highlight at the end of his career.

And: Kroos is a total family man! Kroos is said to be excited by the idea that his sons Leon (10), Fin (4) and daughter Amelie (7) could see their dad playing in the DFB uniform at the European Championships in their home country.

A Kroos comeback could be the impetus that the German national team needs after the setbacks of the recent past!