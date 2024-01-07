So you can see the jumping in Bischofshofen live on TV and stream today

#jumping #Bischofshofen #live #stream #today

The final of the Four Hills Tournament is coming up in Bischofshofen. This is how you can see the ski jumping highlight live on TV and stream.

Bischofshofen – Everything is prepared for Andreas Wellinger. The family comes, the colleagues play “cheerleaders”, and from a distance Sven Hannawald, Martin Schmitt and Jens Weißflog keep their fingers crossed. “I know what’s at stake: a lot,” says the Bavarian before the final exchange of blows with Ryoyu Kobayashi for the overall victory of the 72nd Four Hills Tournament: “This will be the grand finale.”

Four Hills Tournament in Bischofshofen: Here you can see the competitions live on TV and stream

Like all other dates Four Hills Tournament will also jump in Bischofshofen live im Free-TV transmitted.

will also jump in transmitted. The ARD broadcasts it To jump and the Qualification from Bischofshofen live . On too Eurosport the competition can be seen live.

and the . On too the competition can be seen live. Wer no television has, can do that Jumping and qualification im Livestream Follow on zdf.de or eurosport.de.

Since Hannawald’s quadruple victory 22 years ago, ski jumping Germany has been waiting for a winner of the tour, and no one has been as close as Wellinger since. The 28-year-old has to catch up with the leading Japanese on Saturday (4.30 p.m./ARD and Eurosport) in Bischofshofen by 4.8 points or two and a half meters. So little – and yet so much.

Wellinger’s advantage: He knows the Paul-Außerleitner-Schanze like no other, loves it and trains there regularly. His disadvantage: Kobayashi also likes the natural ski jump – and has even won there twice. “Anything can happen” in Bischofshofen, says the Olympic champion, who is the eleventh German to win the tour: “You can win everything in one jump – or lose everything.”

Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck: Then qualification and jumping take place

5 January 2024: Die qualification in Bischofshofen starts at 4:30 p.m . At ARD and Eurosport the transmissions begin 4 p.m .

Die in Bischofshofen . At and the transmissions begin . 6 January 2024: The To jump in Bischofshofen starts at 4:30 p.m. At ARD and Eurosport the transmissions begin 4:15 p.m.

Hannwald wants Wellinger to be the winner

His discoverer, Werner Schuster, continues to firmly believe in Wellinger. “Perhaps it is even an advantage that Andi is now going in as an attacker,” said the ex-national coach to the Allgäuer Zeitung/Heilbronner Stimme: “If you had to write a script, then you would have to write it exactly like that.” Also ex-world champion Schmitt sees good opportunities for Wellinger.

And Hannawald, who was not only the last German to win the tour in 2002, but also the last German to win in Bischofshofen? “I finally want to get rid of my backpack, after 22 years it’s really time. “But Andi has to show two outstanding jumps,” says the 49-year-old.

Welllinger before a coup? The head plays a crucial role

Wellinger’s teammates, who have been rather disappointing on the tour so far, also want to help. “Andi was born for exactly these moments,” said roommate Stephan Leyhe. Karl Geiger promised to do everything he could to support Wellinger: “We will be cheerleaders.” An idea that made Wellinger grin. “Cheerleader? “What outfit?”

In the end, Wellinger has to fight for the crown all alone on Epiphany. The head plays a big role – Hannawald could hardly sleep 22 years ago in Bischofshofen. Wellinger, on the other hand, is decidedly relaxed. He doesn’t want to allow the thought of a tour triumph yet, but he also knows: “Repressing it doesn’t work. When these thoughts come, you have to take them in and direct them in the right direction. I manage that quite well.”

Kobayashi the first tour winner without a day win since 1999?

But Kobayashi can go into the final even more relaxed. The taciturn Japanese has already won the tour twice, and he can also enjoy valuable peace and quiet away from home. “I’m in a good mood, but Andreas is a really tough opponent,” says the 27-year-old, who is about to achieve a special feat: Kobayashi could become the first tour winner without a day’s victory since Janne Ahonen in 1999.

Only Wellinger can prevent this – and perhaps the rain that is forecast for Saturday and could affect the ski jump. But as the four-time tour winner Weißflog once said: “If it works, you can handle even the biggest bastard.” (sid/mm)