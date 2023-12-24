So you don’t miss anything – the sports program over the holidays

#dont #sports #program #holidays
Darts, ice hockey and football: these sporting events take place over the holidays.Image: keystone, watson
Not only do people eat a lot over the holidays, they also do a lot of exercise. By professionals, not by us, mind you. These events are scheduled over the holidays.
Today on Christmas Eve and tomorrow on Christmas the sports world is almost completely at rest. For those in need of a sports fix today, there is a Premier League game between Wolverhampton and Chelsea at 2pm. The Istanbul derby between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray takes place in Turkey at 5 p.m.
But by St. Stephen’s Day at the latest, the sports program is packed again. We’ll give you an overview so you don’t miss anything.
December 26th
From 12:00 p.m.: Ice hockey, U20 World Championship
MySports broadcasts the Swiss games live.
- 12.00 p.m.: Slovakia – Czech Republic
- 2:30 p.m.: Finland – Canada
- 5 p.m.: USA – Norway
- 7.30 p.m.: Sweden – Latvia
From 1:30 p.m.: Football, Premier League
Sky broadcasts the games live.
- 13.30 Uhr: Newcastle – Nottingham
- 16.00 Uhr: Bournemouth – Fulham, Sheffield – Luton
- 18.30 Uhr: Burnley – Liverpool
- 9 p.m.: Manchester United – Aston Villa
Will Manchester United find their way out of the crisis with a Christmas miracle? Image: keystone
From 2:10 p.m.: Ice hockey, Spengler Cup
SRF broadcasts all games live.
- 2:10 p.m.: Ambri – Dynamo Pardubice
- 9:15 p.m.: Frölunda Götebrog – Team Canada
December 27th
From 12 p.m.: Ice hockey, U20 World Cup:
- 12:00 p.m.: Slovakia – Switzerland
- 2.30 p.m.: Finland – Germany
- 5 p.m.: Norway – Czech Republic
- 7.30 p.m.: Latvia – Canada
From 1.30 p.m.: Darts World Cup
Sport1 broadcasts live.
- 1:30 p.m.: 3rd round, afternoon session
- 8:00 p.m.: 3rd round, evening session
From 3:10 p.m.: Ice hockey, Spengler Cup
- 3:10 p.m.: KalPa Kuopio – Loser 1
- 8:15 p.m.: Davos – Loser 1
From 8:30 p.m.: Football, Premier League
- 20.30 Uhr: Brentford – Wolverhampton, Chelsea – Crystal Palace
- 9.15 p.m.: Everton – Manchester City
December 28th
From 10 a.m.: Alpine skiing
SRF broadcasts live.
- 10 a.m.: 1st run, women’s giant slalom in Lienz
- 11.30 a.m.: Men’s departure from Bormio
- 1.15 p.m.: 2nd run, women’s giant slalom in Lienz
The Swiss have good memories of Bormio.Image: keystone
From 1.30 p.m.: Darts World Cup
- 1:30 p.m.: 3rd round, afternoon session
- 8:00 p.m.: 3rd round, evening session
From 3:10 p.m.: Ice hockey, Spengler Cup
- 3:10 p.m.: Winner 1 – KalPa Kuopio
- 8:15 p.m.: Winner 1 – Davos
From 5 p.m.: Ice hockey, U20 World Cup
- 5 p.m.: Switzerland – USA
- 7.30 p.m.: Germany – Sweden
From 8:30 p.m.: Football, Premier League
- 8.30 p.m.: Brighton – Tottenham
- 9.15 p.m.: Arsenal – West Ham
December 29th
From 10 a.m.: Alpine skiing
- 10 a.m.: 1st run, women’s slalom in Lienz
- 11.30 a.m.: Men’s Super-G in Bormio
- 1 p.m.: 2nd run, women’s slalom in Lienz
From 12 p.m.: Ice hockey, U20 World Cup
- 12:00: Norway – Slovakia
- 2.30 p.m.: Latvia – Finland
- 5:00 p.m.: Czech Republic – USA
- 8 p.m.: Canada – Sweden
From 1.30 p.m.: Darts World Cup
- 1:30 p.m.: 3rd round, afternoon session
- 8:00 p.m.: 4th round, evening session
The Darts World Cup gets into the hot phase towards New Year’s Eve. Image: keystone
From 3:10 p.m.: Ice hockey, Spengler Cup
- 3:10 p.m.: Pre-semifinal 1
- 8.15 p.m.: Pre-semifinal 2
From 5:15 p.m.: More winter sports
- 5.15 p.m.: Four Hills Tournament, Oberstdorf
From 6:30 p.m.: Soccer, Serie A
- 18.30 Uhr: Naples – Monza, Fiorentina – Turin
- 8.45 p.m.: Lazio Rome – Frosinone, Genoa – Inter Milan
30th of December
From 12:30 p.m.: Soccer, Serie A
- 12.30 pm: Atalanta – Lecce
- 15.00 Uhr: Udinese – Bologna, Cagliari – Empoli
- 18.00 Uhr: Milan – Sassuolo, Verona – Salernitana
- 8.45 p.m.: Juventus – AS Roma
From 1:30 p.m.: Football, Premier League
- 13.30 Hours: Luton – Chelsea
- 16.00 Uhr: Manchester City – Sheffield, Wolverhampton – Everton, Aston Villa – Burnley, Crystal Palace – Brentford
- 6.30 p.m.: Nottingham – Manchester United
From 1.30 p.m.: Darts World Cup
- 1.30 p.m.: 4th round, afternoon session
- 8.30 p.m.: 4th round, evening session
From 2.30 p.m.: Other winter sports:
- 2.30 p.m.: Tour de Ski, sprint finals (free technique) in Toblach
From 3:10 p.m.: Ice hockey, Spengler Cup
- 3:10 p.m.: Semifinal 1
- 8:15 p.m.: Semifinal 2
From 5 p.m.: Ice hockey, U20 World Cup
- 5 p.m.: Switzerland – Norway
- 7.30 p.m.: Germany – Latvia
The U20 national team wants to reach the quarter-finals at the World Cup. Image: keystone
December 31
From 12 p.m.: Ice hockey, U20 World Cup
- 12:00 p.m.: USA – Slovakia
- 2.30 p.m.: Sweden – Finland
- 5 p.m.: Czech Republic – Switzerland
- 7:30 p.m.: Canada – Germany
12.10 p.m.: Ice hockey, Spengler Cup
Can Ambri defend his Spengler Cup title? Image: keystone
From 12.15 p.m.: More winter sports
- 12.15 p.m.: Tour de Ski, 10 km classic for women in Toblach
- 2 p.m.: Four Hills Tournament, Garmisch-Partenkirchen
- 3 p.m.: Tour de Ski, 10 km classic for men in Toblach
15.00: Football, Premier League
- Fulham – Arsenal
- Tottenham – Bournemouth
1st of January
From 10 a.m.: More winter sports
- 10 a.m.: Tour de Ski, 25 km pursuit (free technique) for women in Dobbiaco
- 12.30 p.m.: Tour de Ski, 25 km pursuit (free technique) for men in Toblach
From 1.30 p.m.: Darts World Cup
- 1:30 p.m.: Quarterfinals, afternoon session
- 8:00 p.m.: Quarterfinals, evening session
21.00: Football, Premier League
January 2
From 12 p.m.: Ice hockey, U20 World Cup
- 12.00 p.m.: Quarterfinal 1
- 2.30 p.m.: Quarterfinal 2
- 5 p.m.: Quarterfinal 3
- 7.30 p.m.: Quarterfinal 4
The semi-finals will take place on January 4th and the final on January 5th.
From 17.00: Soccer, Primera Division
- 5 p.m.: Getafe – Rayo Vallecano
- 19.15 Uhr: Real Sociedad – Alaves
- 21.30 Uhr: Valencia – Villarreal
7:45 p.m.: Ice hockey, National League
- Zug – SCRJ Lakers
- Ajoie – Geneva
- Ambri – ZSC Lions
- Bern – Langnau
- Davos – Lugano
- Friborg – Kloten
- Lausanne – BIel
8:30 p.m.: Football, Premier League
8.30 p.m.: Darts World Cup
3 January
From 5 p.m.: More winter sports
- 1.30 p.m.: Four Hills Tournament, Innsbruck
- 5 p.m.: Tour de Ski, sprint finals (free technique) in Davos
The Tour de Ski takes place in Davos.Image: keystone
From 17.00: Soccer, Primera Division
- 17.00 Uhr: Granada – Cadiz
- 19.15 Uhr: Real Madrid – Mallorca, Celta Vigo – Betis Sevilla
- 21.30 Uhr: Girona – Atlético Madrid
9 p.m.: Darts World Cup
