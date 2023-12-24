So you don’t miss anything – the sports program over the holidays

#dont #sports #program #holidays

Darts, ice hockey and football: these sporting events take place over the holidays.

Not only do people eat a lot over the holidays, they also do a lot of exercise. By professionals, not by us, mind you. These events are scheduled over the holidays.

24.12.2023, 09:0524.12.2023, 09:44

Today on Christmas Eve and tomorrow on Christmas the sports world is almost completely at rest. For those in need of a sports fix today, there is a Premier League game between Wolverhampton and Chelsea at 2pm. The Istanbul derby between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray takes place in Turkey at 5 p.m.

But by St. Stephen’s Day at the latest, the sports program is packed again. We’ll give you an overview so you don’t miss anything.

December 26th

From 12:00 p.m.: Ice hockey, U20 World Championship

MySports broadcasts the Swiss games live.

12.00 p.m.: Slovakia – Czech Republic

2:30 p.m.: Finland – Canada

5 p.m.: USA – Norway

7.30 p.m.: Sweden – Latvia

From 1:30 p.m.: Football, Premier League

Sky broadcasts the games live.

13.30 Uhr: Newcastle – Nottingham

16.00 Uhr: Bournemouth – Fulham, Sheffield – Luton

18.30 Uhr: Burnley – Liverpool

9 p.m.: Manchester United – Aston Villa

Will Manchester United find their way out of the crisis with a Christmas miracle? Image: keystone

From 2:10 p.m.: Ice hockey, Spengler Cup

SRF broadcasts all games live.

2:10 p.m.: Ambri – Dynamo Pardubice

9:15 p.m.: Frölunda Götebrog – Team Canada

December 27th

From 12 p.m.: Ice hockey, U20 World Cup:

12:00 p.m.: Slovakia – Switzerland

2.30 p.m.: Finland – Germany

5 p.m.: Norway – Czech Republic

7.30 p.m.: Latvia – Canada

From 1.30 p.m.: Darts World Cup

Sport1 broadcasts live.

1:30 p.m.: 3rd round, afternoon session

8:00 p.m.: 3rd round, evening session

From 3:10 p.m.: Ice hockey, Spengler Cup

3:10 p.m.: KalPa Kuopio – Loser 1

8:15 p.m.: Davos – Loser 1

From 8:30 p.m.: Football, Premier League

20.30 Uhr: Brentford – Wolverhampton, Chelsea – Crystal Palace

9.15 p.m.: Everton – Manchester City

December 28th

From 10 a.m.: Alpine skiing

SRF broadcasts live.

10 a.m.: 1st run, women’s giant slalom in Lienz

11.30 a.m.: Men’s departure from Bormio

1.15 p.m.: 2nd run, women’s giant slalom in Lienz

The Swiss have good memories of Bormio.Image: keystone

From 1.30 p.m.: Darts World Cup

1:30 p.m.: 3rd round, afternoon session

8:00 p.m.: 3rd round, evening session

From 3:10 p.m.: Ice hockey, Spengler Cup

3:10 p.m.: Winner 1 – KalPa Kuopio

8:15 p.m.: Winner 1 – Davos

From 5 p.m.: Ice hockey, U20 World Cup

5 p.m.: Switzerland – USA

7.30 p.m.: Germany – Sweden

From 8:30 p.m.: Football, Premier League

8.30 p.m.: Brighton – Tottenham

9.15 p.m.: Arsenal – West Ham

December 29th

From 10 a.m.: Alpine skiing

10 a.m.: 1st run, women’s slalom in Lienz

11.30 a.m.: Men’s Super-G in Bormio

1 p.m.: 2nd run, women’s slalom in Lienz

From 12 p.m.: Ice hockey, U20 World Cup

12:00: Norway – Slovakia

2.30 p.m.: Latvia – Finland

5:00 p.m.: Czech Republic – USA

8 p.m.: Canada – Sweden

From 1.30 p.m.: Darts World Cup

1:30 p.m.: 3rd round, afternoon session

8:00 p.m.: 4th round, evening session

The Darts World Cup gets into the hot phase towards New Year’s Eve. Image: keystone

From 3:10 p.m.: Ice hockey, Spengler Cup

3:10 p.m.: Pre-semifinal 1

8.15 p.m.: Pre-semifinal 2

From 5:15 p.m.: More winter sports

5.15 p.m.: Four Hills Tournament, Oberstdorf

From 6:30 p.m.: Soccer, Serie A

18.30 Uhr: Naples – Monza, Fiorentina – Turin

8.45 p.m.: Lazio Rome – Frosinone, Genoa – Inter Milan

30th of December

From 12:30 p.m.: Soccer, Serie A

12.30 pm: Atalanta – Lecce

15.00 Uhr: Udinese – Bologna, Cagliari – Empoli

18.00 Uhr: Milan – Sassuolo, Verona – Salernitana

8.45 p.m.: Juventus – AS Roma

From 1:30 p.m.: Football, Premier League

13.30 Hours: Luton – Chelsea

16.00 Uhr: Manchester City – Sheffield, Wolverhampton – Everton, Aston Villa – Burnley, Crystal Palace – Brentford

6.30 p.m.: Nottingham – Manchester United

From 1.30 p.m.: Darts World Cup

1.30 p.m.: 4th round, afternoon session

8.30 p.m.: 4th round, evening session

From 2.30 p.m.: Other winter sports:

2.30 p.m.: Tour de Ski, sprint finals (free technique) in Toblach

From 3:10 p.m.: Ice hockey, Spengler Cup

3:10 p.m.: Semifinal 1

8:15 p.m.: Semifinal 2

From 5 p.m.: Ice hockey, U20 World Cup

5 p.m.: Switzerland – Norway

7.30 p.m.: Germany – Latvia

The U20 national team wants to reach the quarter-finals at the World Cup. Image: keystone

December 31

From 12 p.m.: Ice hockey, U20 World Cup

12:00 p.m.: USA – Slovakia

2.30 p.m.: Sweden – Finland

5 p.m.: Czech Republic – Switzerland

7:30 p.m.: Canada – Germany

12.10 p.m.: Ice hockey, Spengler Cup

Can Ambri defend his Spengler Cup title? Image: keystone

From 12.15 p.m.: More winter sports

12.15 p.m.: Tour de Ski, 10 km classic for women in Toblach

2 p.m.: Four Hills Tournament, Garmisch-Partenkirchen

3 p.m.: Tour de Ski, 10 km classic for men in Toblach

15.00: Football, Premier League

Fulham – Arsenal

Tottenham – Bournemouth

1st of January

From 10 a.m.: More winter sports

10 a.m.: Tour de Ski, 25 km pursuit (free technique) for women in Dobbiaco

12.30 p.m.: Tour de Ski, 25 km pursuit (free technique) for men in Toblach

From 1.30 p.m.: Darts World Cup

1:30 p.m.: Quarterfinals, afternoon session

8:00 p.m.: Quarterfinals, evening session

21.00: Football, Premier League

January 2

From 12 p.m.: Ice hockey, U20 World Cup

12.00 p.m.: Quarterfinal 1

2.30 p.m.: Quarterfinal 2

5 p.m.: Quarterfinal 3

7.30 p.m.: Quarterfinal 4

The semi-finals will take place on January 4th and the final on January 5th.

From 17.00: Soccer, Primera Division

5 p.m.: Getafe – Rayo Vallecano

19.15 Uhr: Real Sociedad – Alaves

21.30 Uhr: Valencia – Villarreal

7:45 p.m.: Ice hockey, National League

Zug – SCRJ Lakers

Ajoie – Geneva

Ambri – ZSC Lions

Bern – Langnau

Davos – Lugano

Friborg – Kloten

Lausanne – BIel

8:30 p.m.: Football, Premier League

8.30 p.m.: Darts World Cup

3 January

From 5 p.m.: More winter sports

1.30 p.m.: Four Hills Tournament, Innsbruck

5 p.m.: Tour de Ski, sprint finals (free technique) in Davos

The Tour de Ski takes place in Davos.Image: keystone

From 17.00: Soccer, Primera Division

17.00 Uhr: Granada – Cadiz

19.15 Uhr: Real Madrid – Mallorca, Celta Vigo – Betis Sevilla

21.30 Uhr: Girona – Atlético Madrid

9 p.m.: Darts World Cup

Philipp Kurashev 2 assists, 2 shots, 17:43 TOI