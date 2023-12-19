SOAP! Aníbal Chalá – Emelec: you buy me, I terminate via clause

At Club Sport Emelec there is a new headache regarding the situation of Aníbal Chalá, about whom much has been said about Barcelona’s interest, and for whom Nombillo revealed that he had made use of the purchase option directly at FEF.

This Monday, colleague Gabriel Solórzano in the city of Guayaquil, announced that like Club Sport Emelec, Aníbal Chalá proceeded to unilaterally terminate his contract with the team; canceling the termination clause.

That is, Chalá also made his professional right effective by going to the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) to become a free footballer again; in a case identical to the one that occurred in the middle of the year between Jefferson Valverde and Club Deportivo El Nacional.

According to the source in question, once everything indicates that the situation will go to the Ecuadorian soccer courts, Aníbal and his representative could execute the termination clause of his contract between December 15 and January 31.

