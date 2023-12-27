Sobotka will not be Lower Austria’s top candidate

#Sobotka #Austrias #top #candidate

National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka will not be the ÖVP’s top candidate in Lower Austria in the upcoming National Council elections in 2024, as was the case in 2017 and 2019. Sobotka, who turns 68 on January 5th, left it open whether he would even run again.

In a NÖN interview, State Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) brought up Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner or Interior Minister Gerhard Karner as possible alternatives to the National Council President. “Wolfgang Sobotka renounces being the top candidate in Lower Austria because we also have a Klaudia Tanner and a Gerhard Karner,” said the state governor in an interview.

According to the weekly newspaper, the office of the President of the National Council confirmed that this had been agreed with Mikl-Leitner. Sobotka led Lower Austria’s ÖVP as the top candidate in the National Council elections in 2017 and 2019. A spokesman told the NÖN: “The President always only crosses bridges when they are there.”

Also Read:  Alert! Second winter storm arrives in Mexico

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Live ticker for floods in Lower Saxony: Evacuation in Lilienthal | NDR.de – News
Live ticker for floods in Lower Saxony: Evacuation in Lilienthal | NDR.de – News
Posted on
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Posted on
This is what the new Toyota Corolla will look like (VIDEO) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
This is what the new Toyota Corolla will look like (VIDEO) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
Posted on
Even 17 years after its release, the PS3 is surprisingly popular
Even 17 years after its release, the PS3 is surprisingly popular
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News