Sobotka will not be Lower Austria’s top candidate

#Sobotka #Austrias #top #candidate

National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka will not be the ÖVP’s top candidate in Lower Austria in the upcoming National Council elections in 2024, as was the case in 2017 and 2019. Sobotka, who turns 68 on January 5th, left it open whether he would even run again.

In a NÖN interview, State Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) brought up Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner or Interior Minister Gerhard Karner as possible alternatives to the National Council President. “Wolfgang Sobotka renounces being the top candidate in Lower Austria because we also have a Klaudia Tanner and a Gerhard Karner,” said the state governor in an interview.

According to the weekly newspaper, the office of the President of the National Council confirmed that this had been agreed with Mikl-Leitner. Sobotka led Lower Austria’s ÖVP as the top candidate in the National Council elections in 2017 and 2019. A spokesman told the NÖN: “The President always only crosses bridges when they are there.”