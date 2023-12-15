Social protection will be extended to non-employees

Fishermen, farmers are the main targets of the protection extension project

Self-employed people can hope to enjoy the right to social protection, an undeniable Human Rights right. The road map on the extension of social protection to self-employed workers was granted to the Government Council which was held on December 12 at the State Palace of Mahazoarivo. “The objective is that non-employees can benefit from social security, like any other worker,” explains a source at the Ministry of Labor, Employment, Civil Service and Social Laws, yesterday.

This project targets self-employed workers and, mainly, those in the informal sector, which includes the majority of workers in Madagascar, namely, farmers, fishermen, traders. Almost all of them lack social protection.

Once this social protection mechanism for non-employees is operational, they could benefit from family benefits, a retirement pension, insurance in the event of a work accident, or even health coverage. This is a boon for these workers in the informal sector. Until now, they do not have any insurance, in the event of a work accident, in the event of old age, or in the event of illness, among others.

Contribute

The outline of this mechanism is not yet defined. What is certain is that non-employees will have to contribute to benefit from this insurance, as is currently the case for employees. There would probably be a benchmark for participation. These non-employees could subsequently group together into one or more associations. As for the fund, it is not determined whether it is the National Social Security Fund (Cnaps) which will take care of it, by creating a new branch for non-employees, or whether a new fund will be created. . Everything will still have to be determined by the National Workers’ Council (CNT). In addition, the texts on social security must be reworked.

The agreement of this roadmap is only the beginning. The process to achieve the implementation of this project is still long. “The main thing is the government’s commitment,” continues the source from the Ministry of Civil Service.

Miangalya Ralitera