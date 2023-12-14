SOCIAL SUPPORT – Rush to distribute free solar lamps

The queue for solar lamps formed from the Arena gate to City Ivandry

The new re-elected President continued to distribute solar kits to his supporters. Because of this, a long queue appeared between Ivandry and Ankorondrano. Everyone wanted to have their share.

Precipitation. Residents, men and women, were seen running along this road leading to the headquarters of the re-elected President of the Republic, at the Arena Ivandry, yesterday. Some went towards the HQ, others returned to go to the Ankoay gymnasium in Ankorondrano (Editor’s note: formerly called the Indoor Gymnasium in Ankorondrano). A race not to miss your turn in order to benefit from these lamps. It was a day of opportunity for many as the President wanted to demonstrate to the public what he had agreed to do. That is to say, its challenge posed to improve the quality of life and highlight the social aspect in relation to all its activities. The distribution of solar lamps is part of this, one of the social activities that have already started since last week. On the other hand, yesterday was an exceptional day. The length of the queue along this part of the street to enter the HQ to receive their share surprised some.

Another long line had also formed at the entrance to the Ankorondrano gymnasium, around 11 a.m. People who were waiting to receive their tickets in order to be recognized as being among the beneficiaries of the lamp. Conditions had been set to be able to benefit from it. “We must have the tickets distributed in advance to be able to wait for our turn near the HQ with the “karinem-pokontany”, having a QR code on it,” explained one of the beneficiaries, standing along the long line of tickets. waiting for Ankorondrano. The length of this long line continued to increase until the afternoon, whether at Ankorondrano or at Ivandry.

For those who already had the ticket, the wait was long since all residents of all districts had been invited. “We have been waiting here since 3:30 in the morning,” explains Mamitiana, a beneficiary. According to this person, some had reserved their places as early as 1 a.m., others only came around 7:30 a.m., but the manager assured these people that their shares were still waiting for them.

Badly organized

There were over 500 people in line, and confusion took over. “This lamp is very important because we live with disruptive load shedding almost every day. However, this day is poorly organized, we were only notified around 10:30 that tickets were a requirement. This caused a little inconvenience for some,” said this other father. This is why these people formed the long line of Ankorondrano.

It was also after a slight hiccup that the manager divided these people into two groups. The other stayed at the Ivandry Arena while the other group went to Alarobia Stadium to wait for their part.

This distribution of light kits will continue to this day. Everyone will have their share accordingly, with the carrying of the ticket and the notebook (karinem-pokontany). A slight traffic jam had also formed along this stretch of road, with the abundance of people traveling, and the police intervened to bring order to the traffic.

Miora Raharisolo