Social Welfare asks to protect children and adolescents to avoid tragedies due to misuse of gunpowder

#Social #Welfare #asks #protect #children #adolescents #avoid #tragedies #due #misuse #gunpowder

“We insist that gunpowder is the worst enemy of our children, adolescents and young people, as it leaves marks for life. It is important that adults are responsible by preventing our childhood, adolescence and youth from ending up in an Intensive Care Unit. “No one should use gunpowder, which should only be handled by expert and professional hands.”

This was the call made to the local community by María Fernanda Penilla Quintero, secretary of Social Welfare of the district.

Lawyer Penilla reiterated the importance of Caleños, Valle del Cauca residents and visitors experiencing the current December holidays in peace, harmony, with family, enjoying music, flavor and joy, avoiding tragedies due to the misuse of gunpowder.

“The recommendation to citizens is to protect our minors by calling Line 123 of the National Police to report the improper use of gunpowder by boys and girls; warn about the irresponsible sale and use of this element, and report emergencies due to gunpowder injuries,” said Liliana Sarria Parra, Regional Director (e) ICBF Valle del Cauca.

According to the recent Bulletin of Enhanced Surveillance of Gunpowder InjuriesSo far in the month of December 2023, 0 deaths have been recorded in Cali and a total of 20 cases of people burned with gunpowder, of which 80% are injured by direct manipulation of devices, 15% as observers and 5% as observers. Remaining % corresponds to affected pedestrians.

Regarding the affected populations, the following are reported: 2 early childhood children, 1 child (7 years old), 3 adolescents, 4 young people, 13 adults, and one elderly person.

The gunpowder devices that, to date, have caused the most injuries in Cali residents, are: 20% volcanoes, 15% totes, 5% flasks, 5% fuses, 5% flares, 5% rockets, 5% others. And the areas of the body most affected by injuries were: 55% hands, 15% face, 10% lower limbs, 10% eyes, 5% amputation of fingers, and 5% affected feet.

