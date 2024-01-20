Society is suspicious? Will the COVID-19 vaccine continue to be administered or is this enough? | The Active

#Society #suspicious #COVID19 #vaccine #continue #administered #Active

You received the COVID-19 vaccine. When was the last time…

After Thailand begins vaccination for COVID-19 The first time was in 2021, 3 years have passed. Is there anyone still looking for the vaccine?

When the effects of vaccination become controversial again after Prof. Dr. Teerawat Haemjutha Head of the Emerging Disease Health Science Center Chulalongkorn University and Panthep Puaphongphan Dean of the College of Oriental Medicine Rangsit University The tag team came out to press conference on January 15, 2024, that there were people affected by receiving the vaccine. Also known as “Vaccine testing situation” Which may not be different from trying Covid. Ready to call on the Ministry of Public Health to reveal the truth. After medical information indicated that vaccination did not provide protection.

How many people are affected by vaccination?

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 There are many patients affected by the COVID vaccine. Prof. Dr. Teerawat Indicates that a similar situation has occurred. “Try Covid” But it is “Try the vaccine” Have forgetfulness or dementia Even yourself is affected. Even after receiving 4 doses of the vaccine, when receiving the 3rd dose of the vaccine, symptoms began to appear and required 3-4 days off work. As for the 4th vaccine, which was an m-RNA type, there were symptoms of illness and forgetfulness. until you have to treat it yourself By using alternative medicine or marijuana.

When I heard the news that Ministry of Public Health Announcement to receive COVID-19 vaccination Among people in the 608 at-risk group, we would like to think about it. and reveal the medical information of people affected by the vaccine By the Health Science Center Provided care to children who received the COVID-19 vaccine. who developed muscle weakness after receiving the vaccine and was given lymphatic drainage treatment Until now, although her condition has improved, she is still bedridden.

Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health Revealed information on the impact of COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand that there is a system for monitoring adverse events that occur after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine since the beginning of 2021. The system will receive reports of all events. Although it may be related or not related to receiving the vaccine In order to have the most complete examination possible.

When the Epidemiology Division receives reports of patients with serious symptoms or death after receiving the vaccine. Medical personnel and responsible officials will investigate the disease. and take such information into consideration of causes and relationships with vaccination. A team of medical experts assessed adverse events from immunization (AEFI).

COVID-19 vaccination from 2021 until now More than 147 million vaccine doses have been administered in Thailand. Educated in Thailand It is estimated that during the first 2 years of the outbreak situation Vaccines can prevent severe illness and death from COVID-19. Hundreds of thousands of cases In general, adverse events that occurred after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine has a low incidence The same is true for other vaccines.

Between the dates 1 March 2021 – 31 Dec. 2023 There were 5.09 serious adverse events reported per 100,000 doses, and when considering 1,797 deaths, the committee considered that most were not related to the vaccine. There were only 5 cases of COVID-19 related to the vaccine: 2 cases of thrombosis with low platelets, 2 cases of severe allergic reactions, and 1 case of Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, accounting for a low incidence of death. More than one in a million doses

Injection causes Long Vaccine, forgetfulness, dementia?

For the vaccine trial situation Prof. Dr. Teerawat Said that it is similar to COVID-19 in all respects, divided into 3 phases, including the short-term period of 2 weeks, caused by COVID-19 or after receiving the vaccine. May cause death with blood clots or encephalitis. In the medium term, 2 weeks to 3 months, there are problems affecting the heart and lungs. The strength of the body is not the same as before.

In addition, there is also a brain and mental system. People who are only 30-40 years old can’t think about anything. Can’t decide anything Mood swings and depression occur, linked to diseases that were controlled in the past. At the same time in following up on patients with dementia. In tracking work efficiency, it was found that after being infected with COVID-19 or the 1st-3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has clearly shown severe dementia. And I can’t help myself.

side Ministry of Public Health Clarified that in the past there had been follow-up on adverse events. Important health conditions as recommended by the World Health Organization, such as sudden cardiac arrest Stroke Myocardial ischemia, etc. However,At this time, there is no definitive evidence that it is related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is consistent with many studies in many countries that confirm that COVID-19 vaccine It has protected the health and lives of millions of vaccinated people. and COVID-19 vaccination It also helps reduce the risk of COVID-19. after infection By studying in a large population It was found that the COVID-19 vaccine Can reduce the risk of COVID in both children and adults by 40% – 80% compared to not getting the vaccine.

Elderly people who have already been vaccinated Do I still need to inject?

Prof. Dr. Yong Phuworawan Head of the Center of Specialization in Virology Department of Pediatrics Clinic Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University Emphasizing that at present there is clear information thatPeople who have received the COVID-19 vaccine There is a lower death rate when infected than people who are not vaccinated. and greatly reduced violence Only violence remains in vulnerable groups.

Vaccine needs must be focused on vulnerable groups. More than for the general public who are physically strong. And vaccination is not compulsory. It is given voluntarily.

“Our job is to provide all the knowledge to make decisions. Everything has both good and bad results. But if the benefits greatly outweigh the negative effects, then we must accept it.” Prof. Dr. Yong Phuworawan

Too much vaccination can weaken the body’s immune system?

The last point that Prof. Dr. Teerawat Picked up from researchers from the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital. which published a report in the Nature Scientific Report journal on January 15, 2023, discussed the issue of vaccination after the third dose: May cause T-Cell immunity to become exhausted This means that over-vaccination can weaken the body’s immune system.

National Vaccine Institute Came out to clarify that It’s a misunderstanding. There has been coordination with the researchers who own the said information. The report “Hybrid and herd immunity 6 months after SARS‑CoV‑2 exposure among individuals from a community treatment program” has been published since 14 Jan. 2023.

The main point the researchers want to communicate is the need to administer large numbers of booster shots over a short period of time (mass vaccination). and injected before the due date) does not cause good immune stimulation Vaccination with booster shots should be planned. and determine the appropriate time period To create the best immunity against disease

The World Health Organization Advice has been given to the general public, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases. or immunocompromised people who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine. It is necessary to receive 1 dose of the vaccine andFollowed by additional vaccinations 6 months to 1 year after the first injection, which is an appropriate period of time. To reduce the risk of serious illness and death

As for the COVID-19 situation, it has mutated. Asst. Prof. Dr. Apinpen Saraya Wasantiwong Emerging Disease Health Science Center Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University states that there is continuous development of the breed. and the severity of the disease has decreased until recentlySubspecies JN1 The response to the COVID-19 vaccine Recently it has not been effective. Consistent with World Health Organization information It was found that the effectiveness of the vaccine lasted only 3 months.