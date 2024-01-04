Society of the Snow: impressive film about the famous air disaster – VPRO Cinema

#Society #Snow #impressive #film #famous #air #disaster #VPRO #Cinema

Some called it a disaster, others a miracle. In October 1972, a plane crashed in the Andes Mountains at an altitude of four kilometers, carrying a Uruguayan rugby team on its way to Chile for an important match. 29 of the 45 passengers survive the crash, but because searches for them initially yield nothing, they are left to their fate. And so they have to survive in the harsh conditions on the snowy mountain top.

Miraculously, sixteen of them lasted no less than 72 days. By coming up with inventive survival strategies that protect against the freezing cold, but also by eating the flesh of those who died in the crash. An issue that leads to long dialogues in the film about its moral correctness. Can you just eat the dead body of a loved one or friend when you know you will die if you don’t?

About ten books have been written about the well-known disaster and several documentaries and feature films have been made, such as: Alive from 1993, with actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Hamilton. Nevertheless, the Spanish filmmaker JA Bayona (director of disaster film The Impossible) to film the event again. After reading the book that journalist Pablo Vierci wrote about it, he got the idea not to make a factual retelling, as in previous film adaptations, but to focus more on the philosophical and human sides of the story. Vierci went to school with some of the survivors and interviewed them for his book, which was not released until 2009, and is the basis of the script.

Also Read:  90210 actor Ian Ziering unhurt after attack by motorcyclists | Backbiting

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Britney Spears denies making album: ‘Write for other artists’ | Music
Britney Spears denies making album: ‘Write for other artists’ | Music
Posted on
Only eight “Rally1” cars will start in the Monte Carlo Rally this year – Motoru sports – Sportacentrs.com
Only eight “Rally1” cars will start in the Monte Carlo Rally this year – Motoru sports – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
Exercise routines according to age
Exercise routines according to age
Posted on
Authors receive their rights
Authors receive their rights
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News