Sodium batteries could revolutionize the grid, homes and electric cars

The International Renewable Energy Agency expects the production capacity of this solution to grow from 42 gigawatt hours per year now to 186 GWh in 2030.

Sodium-ion batteries, the much more affordable alternative to standard lithium-ion batteries, are on the verge of commercialization, experts from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) explain in an analysis for EnergyPost.

Although there is enough lithium in the world to meet global electrification goals, tightening demand and supply chain constraints point to an urgent need for an alternative. The cost of sodium-ion batteries is expected to be around $40-80 per kilowatt-hour, compared to an average of $120/kWh for lithium-ion counterparts.

Sodium batteries are safer and offer shorter charging times and longer life cycles. However, their energy density is lower, which makes them bulkier and heavier. But at 160 watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg) – which should improve – this is still good enough for urban electric cars, with Chinese manufacturers already introducing sodium compact electric cars with a range of 250 km.

Production capacity is expected to grow from 42 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year in 2023 to 18 6GWh in 2030 – enough to power 4.6 million electric cars. And for the grid and home energy storage, size is not an issue.

With renewable energy sources (RES) at its core, the global energy transition to carbon neutrality will require changes in both energy production and consumption. One of these changes will be the eventual electrification (direct and indirect) of energy end-use sectors (including buildings, transport and industry), leading to a tripling of global electricity demand by 2050, a global energy transition forecast shows of IRENA.

A successful transition requires storage

Under these conditions, the importance of energy storage for a successful transition cannot be overstated. IRENA’s scenario for limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius considers the need for battery storage to offer significant flexibility to the energy system, reaching almost 360 GW by 2030 and 4,100 GW by 2050.

But beyond the energy sector, battery storage will play a crucial role in the decarbonisation of end-use sectors, as an important component for electric vehicles for example, which should account for 90% of road transport by 2050.

The problem with lithium-ion batteries

Lithium-ion batteries are at the forefront of modern energy storage solutions due to their high energy density and flexibility, but the growing demand for this type of battery has led to concerns about sustainability and resource availability. To be clear, the world has more than enough raw materials to sustain the energy transition, including lithium.

The main concern, however, comes from battery supply chains struggling to keep pace with ever-increasing demand for electric vehicles and skyrocketing lithium carbonate prices. These concerns signal the need to explore alternatives and ways to sustainably optimize vital storage solutions. Once again, innovation can be a catalyst to accelerate the transition, in this case with a range of new chemicals for battery storage technologies.

Sodium-ion batteries

These batteries are similar in design and construction to their lithium-ion counterparts, but rely on sodium compounds rather than lithium. Sodium is about a thousand times more abundant than lithium, meaning this technology could potentially ease near-term supply concerns that plague its lithium-based cells and cost volatility. This will expand the portfolio of viable battery chemicals and ease the pressure on lithium mining and processing.

Structure of sodium-ion batteries. Source: IRENA

The production of sodium-ion batteries relies mainly on soda ash as a precursor to sodium, a compound that is much more common and more resistant to extraction and refining than lithium, making it a cheaper raw material and less prone to problems with availability and price volatility.

The US alone has identified about 47 billion tons of soda ash resources and over 23 billion tons of deposits. Soda can also be produced synthetically from salt and limestone by the Solvay process, enabling it to be produced virtually worldwide.

