Sofi Martínez BROKE THE SILENCE about the rumors that linked her to Lionel Messi

Sofía Martínez is already a figure in Argentine sports journalism and her career does not stop growing. However, this great exposure of hers also brought her some problems on a personal level, such as the rumors that romantically linked her to none other than Lionel Messi. During her time on PH, Podemos Hablar (Telefe), she spoke about these versions and the sensations they produce in her.

“Many times, when the exposure grows, it comes with things that are not so good. My family suffers a lot, more than me. I try not to look,” said the young communicator.

At that moment, host Andy Kusnetzoff reminded her of those rumors that linked her to Messi: “They say ‘Hey, what’s up’, ‘How he looks at you’, ‘How you look at him’.”

“I was in the middle of something that I feel ridiculous having to go out and clarify. I have the image of Messi or Antonela (Roccuzzo) listening to something I can say and saying ‘What an idiot, there’s no need,'” Martínez said.

The reflection before Messi that changed his life

Sofía Martínez’s big explosion came during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a reflection she made to the Argentine captain and that moved the entire country.

“To this day, people who passed me on the street in Argentina tell me thank you for telling Messi what we think,” he commented.

And, about how he came up with that phrase, he revealed: “I saw Messi celebrating with the people after the game. He was so happy, as was the entire team, but there was something so genuine and so wonderful that I said ‘This can’t end, someone has to tell him that this doesn’t end.’”

“I saw it in the people, in the t-shirts, in knowing that there are millions of people with t-shirts that say ‘Messi’ on the back, but that on the field only one defends it, which is him, and the truth is that it puts him so high.” …”, he concluded.