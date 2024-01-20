Sofi Martínez’s unexpected reflection on Messi when asked about second chances

#Sofi #Martínezs #unexpected #reflection #Messi #asked #chances

After starring in a scandalous fight in the street with her boyfriend, Diego Leuco, the journalist surprised everyone with a spicy response regarding the world champion soccer player.

Sofi Martinez and Lionel Messi. Instagram photo.

Last weekend, Sofía Martínez and Diego Leuco were the protagonists of a scandalous fight in the street that went viral in the social networks thanks to a video and a series of images.

The sports journalist broke the silence and after the controversy, he spoke about the second chances in love and named Lionel Messileaving a unexpected response which surprised everyone.

Diego Leuco and Sofía Martínez. Photo: Instagram/dieleuco.

The surprising response from Sofía Martínez where she spoke about Lionel Messi

In your program, “Dogs on the street” from Urban Play, they asked him about the second chances and in his response he used Messi as an example. Driver Andy Kusnetzoff asked him if it was okay to go back to a place where someone was happy.

“For me, returning to someone you were very happy with is not going to happen. Returning to a job where you were happy is not going to work either,” added the driver.

Sofía Martínez’s response that surprised everyone. Instagram photo.

Meanwhile, the sports journalist showed herself in disagreement why “Yes, you have to return to the places in life where you were happy. For me if”. It didn’t take long for the radio audience to relate this to their ex partner.

“At one point in the book (Rolón) says something that also applies to links: ”The ties know it, that after a separation they decide to get together second opportunity. If they hope to rediscover what they had, They will only find disappointment. The attempt may turn out well, of course, but as long as you dedicate yourself to build a new story and not to recover a past that no longer exists. What a couple or a relationship was in its beginnings is another form of the experience of satisfaction. And part of the success of second chances is admitting that reunion is impossible because what one is going to look for is no longer there.. The past that we love so much today is nothing more than a cover story. and it is necessary learn to love who is in front of us here and now, without clinging to what was”, he reflected, citing the book ”Happiness. Beyond the illusion.

Lionel Messi. Photo: .

Furthermore, to justify that returns can work, the journalist gave a concrete example and remembered the captain of the Argentine National Team. “Did you see that Lionel Andrés Messi resigned from the Argentine National Team? And you know what? He came back. And you know what? He was happier than ever”, concluded Sofi Martínez in a big way.