Sofia Richie expecting first child | Stars

#Sofia #Richie #expecting #child #Stars

Sofia Richie and her husband Elliot Grainge (30) are expecting their first child. The 25-year-old daughter of singer Lionel Richie is having a girl.

“Our hearts are filled with so much love! Thanks for your support! I can’t wait for the next chapter of this life,” 25-year-old Richie wrote on Instagram. She also shares a photo from Vogue magazine, showing her pregnant belly. The couple has a daughter.

Text continues below the message

In the magazine, Richie elaborates on the happy news, which she had some difficulty with. “Being pregnant is very scary,” said the reality star, who has kept the pregnancy private for that reason until now.

Lionel Richie

Richie has been together with Grainge since 2021, who as boss of record label TenThousand Projects has an estimated fortune of around 50 million euros. Sofia’s father, singer Lionel Richie, is worth more than 230 million. Lionel reacted to the news on Instagram by posting a photo of pregnant Sofia with the caption: ‘My little girl is having a baby!’. Lionel became a grandfather for the first time sixteen years ago when daughter Nicole Richie gave birth to Harlow Madden.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  Daughter Bruce Willis pays tribute to father with dementia | Stars

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Angola appeals for CEEAC support to resolve diplomatic tension in Gabon –
Angola appeals for CEEAC support to resolve diplomatic tension in Gabon –
Posted on
Actor Vijay forms his own party – Actor Vijay ​
Actor Vijay forms his own party – Actor Vijay ​
Posted on
Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu ended the separation with his ex-wife
Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu ended the separation with his ex-wife
Posted on
Alianza Lima: FPF Appeals Commission declared unfounded request for penalty reduction Alejandro Villanueva Matute stadium final blackout 2023 Universitario de Deportes | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
Alianza Lima: FPF Appeals Commission declared unfounded request for penalty reduction Alejandro Villanueva Matute stadium final blackout 2023 Universitario de Deportes | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News