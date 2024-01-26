Sofia Richie expecting first child | Stars

#Sofia #Richie #expecting #child #Stars

Sofia Richie and her husband Elliot Grainge (30) are expecting their first child. The 25-year-old daughter of singer Lionel Richie is having a girl.

“Our hearts are filled with so much love! Thanks for your support! I can’t wait for the next chapter of this life,” 25-year-old Richie wrote on Instagram. She also shares a photo from Vogue magazine, showing her pregnant belly. The couple has a daughter.

In the magazine, Richie elaborates on the happy news, which she had some difficulty with. “Being pregnant is very scary,” said the reality star, who has kept the pregnancy private for that reason until now.

Lionel Richie

Richie has been together with Grainge since 2021, who as boss of record label TenThousand Projects has an estimated fortune of around 50 million euros. Sofia’s father, singer Lionel Richie, is worth more than 230 million. Lionel reacted to the news on Instagram by posting a photo of pregnant Sofia with the caption: ‘My little girl is having a baby!’. Lionel became a grandfather for the first time sixteen years ago when daughter Nicole Richie gave birth to Harlow Madden.

