Software-update: AnyDesk 8.0.7 – Computer – Downloads

Software-update: AnyDesk 8.0.7

My parents have been happily running Linux (Zorin in this case) for quite a few years now. They actually only use a little Internet and a little Office program, which also works fine with Open Office. My parents find updating better than in Windows and they no longer have those annoying update notifications etc.

I was familiar with Quick Assist and used it in the past, but it is not really very useful.
I’m not sure if it still exists, but the user always had to be logged in with a Microsoft account. If you have a local account you could not do Quick assist. There are still quite a few computers that only use local accounts.

Quick assist is also no longer the new version by default in Windows 10/11. The user must download the version from Microsoft for the 1st time.

The experiences I had to help… The users I tried to help with it found Quick assist more difficult than, for example, Anydesk.

It’s just Windows.

