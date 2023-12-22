Software-update: dBpoweramp Music Converter R2023.12.22 – Computer – Downloads

As a DJ it can be useful to have your collection locally, quite inconvenient if you don’t have any music when the internet goes down. The Spotify license does not accept use as a DJ, not even with an additional fee.

Even when you develop algorithms, music from CD or DVD is sometimes more useful. The mastering for streaming services (Spotify, YouTube) is sometimes different than for the CD with the same songs. The stream versions of the same song are often more difficult for an algorithm. Even if you choose the best quality.

I also have many songs that are not available on streaming services. Even releases from Sony Music / BMG. Music that people know and will dance to when you put it on.

Converting a CD takes 3 to 5 minutes.

So far I have found in 1 CD where 1 song is so modified on the CD that even the WAV/FLAC has distortion (anti-copy algorithm I suspect, or just a mixing error on the CD). I haven’t figured out yet how it would play properly on a normal CD player.

